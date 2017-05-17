Federal appeals court upholds Google trademark
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Federal appeals court upholds Google trademark. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that aimed to cancel Google's trademark by arguing that "google" is now synonymous with searching the internet. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday it was not enough to show that people use the verb "google" generically to refer to searching the web.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,747
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Wow, now if we can just get them to uphold our laws. I guess judge shopping is the only tool left in the Liberals tool box.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,532,558
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Jim Comey
|1,631
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|268,644
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|4 min
|Trump your President
|1,683
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|13 min
|ohwilbur
|273
|Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn in...
|13 min
|joe
|43
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|14 min
|No Surprise
|5,978
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,684
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC