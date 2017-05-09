There are on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 12 hrs ago, titled FBI Director James Comey fired, White House says in statement. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months. "The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

