FBI Director James Comey fired, White House says in statement

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months. "The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,241

The Left Coast

#1 11 hrs ago
He only fired him because Comey knew Hillary was guilty.

Judged:

4

2

2

live from fox news

Batavia, OH

#2 11 hrs ago
He only fired him cause he's trying to save his behind but he can fire all his cabinet and still will get impeached.

Judged:

5

4

3

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 10 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

Don't like where an investigation is going?

Tell the head investigator "You're fired!!"

This so-called president is making Nixon look like Mother Theresa.

Judged:

3

3

3

FireyFellow44

United States

#5 9 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
He only fired him because Comey knew Hillary was guilty.
Maybe he was fired becaue he knew your mammy boy

Judged:

1

1

1

Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

4,471

California

#6 8 hrs ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
<quoted text>

Maybe he was fired becaue he knew your mammy boy
You must be lost, sweetie.
Here's the link to the Teen TOPIX Political site:
mytesticleshaventdroppedyet.com

Make sure you come back and see us when that first lip-hair shows up!

Judged:

1

1

1

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#7 8 hrs ago
Less than a week ago, Democrat Senator Schumer said he had come to have absolutely no confidence in Comey. Comey's testimony before the Senate showed he has a problem with honesty, even willing to continue falsely slandering Hillary's close aide in his false testimony. Investigations have shown no Russian hacking, no collusion between Trump and any imaginary Russian, proper vetting of Russian contacts by Flynn at the highest levels of U.S. security before and after any meetings with any Russian. The continued false memes and outrageous allegations coming from Democrats and the sudden reversal by key Democrats of what they said less than a week ago, shows they are still suffering from having their sickly and insane characters exposed. They continue their self-destruction. These dolts are even losing the support of significant media like the Wall Street Journal, which previously called for Comey's resignation.

Judged:

2

2

2

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,457

Casper, WY

#8 8 hrs ago
After what Comey did for Hillary, and then tried to undo Obama should have fired him.

Judged:

1

1

1

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,457

Casper, WY

#9 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Less than a week ago, Democrat Senator Schumer said he had come to have absolutely no confidence in Comey. Comey's testimony before the Senate showed he has a problem with honesty, even willing to continue falsely slandering Hillary's close aide in his false testimony. Investigations have shown no Russian hacking, no collusion between Trump and any imaginary Russian, proper vetting of Russian contacts by Flynn at the highest levels of U.S. security before and after any meetings with any Russian. The continued false memes and outrageous allegations coming from Democrats and the sudden reversal by key Democrats of what they said less than a week ago, shows they are still suffering from having their sickly and insane characters exposed. They continue their self-destruction. These dolts are even losing the support of significant media like the Wall Street Journal, which previously called for Comey's resignation.
Schumer is your typical lying Talmudic Jew.

Judged:

1

1

1

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#10 7 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Schumer is your typical lying Talmudic Jew.
I'll accept lying, baby killing, atheist Communist Jew, but not anything religious.

Judged:

1

1

1

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,457

Casper, WY

#11 7 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

I'll accept lying, baby killing, atheist Communist Jew, but not anything religious.
Great because faith in Christ is not religion like Mormonism, Secular Humanism, Satanism, Islam, Catholicism, etc. are. It is why Jesus actually said the words "You must be born again."

Judged:

2

2

2

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#12 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Great because faith in Christ is not religion like Mormonism, Secular Humanism, Satanism, Islam, Catholicism, etc. are. It is why Jesus actually said the words "You must be born again."
Just as information, all of the early manuscripts in Greek say "You must be born from above." It seems to fit the meaning of the gift of Grace a bit better.

Judged:

1

1

Vlad

Belleville, IL

#13 3 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
After what Comey did for Hillary, and then tried to undo Obama should have fired him.
Let's just tell the democrats that we fired comey for the reason they wanted to fire him for back in July. The democrats are so stupid they might just believe the obvious lie.

Well the dems didn't buy it, but of course the republicans do they believe anything. And the sad part they don't see how sad they look defending trumps actions.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,509

Location hidden
#15 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

Don't like where an investigation is going?

Tell the head investigator "You're fired!!"

This so-called president is making Nixon look like Mother Theresa.
Gosh, anymore lies you want to add to your list. There is no evidence, only fake news from liberals and their communist sources. Go back and read Clappers statement.

Judged:

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,509

Location hidden
#16 1 hr ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
<quoted text>

Maybe he was fired becaue he knew your mammy boy
Hillary would have fired him, she claims she lost because of his actions. He was fired because of his lack of actions.

Judged:

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#17 1 hr ago
It's fun to watch the crazies flip out.

Trump Dementia is frying their brains.

Judged:

1

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#18 1 hr ago
RustyS wrote:
He only fired him because Comey knew Hillary was guilty.
If that was true everybody would be fired because everybody knows she is guilty.
Nixon Revival

Beverly, MA

#19 5 min ago
RustyS wrote:
He only fired him because Comey knew Hillary was guilty.
Just like other decisions that Trump made, it was to cover for some other issue.

And in Trump fashion, it was done in a cowardly manner while Comey was out of town. And Comey found out because of an announcement on the TV News.

So this is how Trump treats folks he says he likes.

Trump used his own Twitter quote in a header to announce his "innocence" from the Russia investigation. Then he fires Comey at a peculiar time, soon after Comey announces that Clinton/Abedine e-mail issue was actually inaccurate and overblown.

So now Trump suddenly feels that Clinton was treated unfairly?

Funny how he has not come out and said that, just that he cannnot understand why Democrats are suspicious.

Only someone who has no grey matter would not see this obvious Noxonian attempt to cover up a bigger issue.
