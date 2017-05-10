There are on the Bucksfreepress.co.uk story from 20 hrs ago, titled FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clinton email news. In it, Bucksfreepress.co.uk reports that:

FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged close to Election Day. Mr Comey, in the most impassioned and public defence of how he handled this case, also said it made him feel "mildly nauseous" to think his actions in October could have influenced the race won by Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Ms Clinton.

