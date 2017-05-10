FBI chief says he had to tell Congres...

FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clinton email news

There are 45 comments on the Bucksfreepress.co.uk story from 20 hrs ago, titled FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clinton email news.

FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged close to Election Day. Mr Comey, in the most impassioned and public defence of how he handled this case, also said it made him feel "mildly nauseous" to think his actions in October could have influenced the race won by Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Ms Clinton.

About time

Knoxville, TN

#1 20 hrs ago
Clinton lost. That's all that matters!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,291

Location hidden
#2 19 hrs ago
About time wrote:
Clinton lost. That's all that matters!
Yeah! Screw democracy! All that matters is Clinton lost!

Go 'murica!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 17 hrs ago
He had to tell congress? Why didn't he? He went on national TV to tell the world not congress ... f-ing winger hypocrite!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,736

Goodby Hillary

#4 16 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
He had to tell congress? Why didn't he? He went on national TV to tell the world not congress ... f-ing winger hypocrite!
He did tell Congress first. Then he went on TV to get the correct news out before the Congressional leakers leaked their convoluted version of what he briefed them on.

too much

Center Line, MI

#5 16 hrs ago
All you Liberals wanted Comey to lie. All those emails that painted a picture of what Hillary was

really like have not been proven as false.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 16 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>He did tell Congress first. Then he went on TV to get the correct news out before the Congressional leakers leaked their convoluted version of what he briefed them on.
He publically, on national TV, announced the FBI was investigating one of the two candidates less than two weeks before the election. He could have done it in a closed session. He could have waited to discover that there was nothing there. He could have done any number of things, but what he did was put Donny in office, and he knew it. What a dick.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 16 hrs ago
too much wrote:
All you Liberals wanted Comey to lie. All those emails that painted a picture of what Hillary was

really like have not been proven as false.
What emails, please show us the emails ... pathetic moron!!
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,736

Goodby Hillary

#8 16 hrs ago
It was a CLASSIC!!! Comey came out on TV,in front of the Nation and laid out the results of the investigation. He made all the points where Clinton went wrong.... Where she skirted the law,used bad judgement and tried to cover up her actions. Then he concluded with her not having shown intent to break the law so was cleared from indictment. And the libholes cheered,sang happy songs and told the World We told ya so.....

Then...... Huma screwed the pooch. Seems she kept forwarded mail on HER laptop that her husband used in his perversities that got confiscated when the Feds busted him in a child porn look see. And lo and behold.... What do they find when checking it out? Clinton mail from her early months as Sec/State the investigators COULDN'T find earlier. So,Comey goes BACK to Congress and reports what they found and they needed to re-OPEN the case. Oh how the libholes wailed. Unfair they cried...... After a rush job to look into the newly discovered mail the original conclusion remained,and the libholes said Told ya so..... Nyaaaa,nyaaa.

Then came election night and we all now how that ended. And the libholes have been crying,wailing,moping and suffering from Trump Derangement Synrome ever since. Blaming EVERYONE except Hillary.

Hillary and the libholes took it for GRANTED the election was in the bag. Voters took it for fact Hillary could care less about them. She spent 2 years campaigning to prove it and it showed.....

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 16 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
It was a CLASSIC!!! Comey came out on TV,in front of the Nation and laid out the results of the investigation. He made all the points where Clinton went wrong.... Where she skirted the law,used bad judgement and tried to cover up her actions. Then he concluded with her not having shown intent to break the law so was cleared from indictment. And the libholes cheered,sang happy songs and told the World We told ya so.....

Then...... Huma screwed the pooch. Seems she kept forwarded mail on HER laptop that her husband used in his perversities that got confiscated when the Feds busted him in a child porn look see. And lo and behold.... What do they find when checking it out? Clinton mail from her early months as Sec/State the investigators COULDN'T find earlier. So,Comey goes BACK to Congress and reports what they found and they needed to re-OPEN the case. Oh how the libholes wailed. Unfair they cried...... After a rush job to look into the newly discovered mail the original conclusion remained,and the libholes said Told ya so..... Nyaaaa,nyaaa.

Then came election night and we all now how that ended. And the libholes have been crying,wailing,moping and suffering from Trump Derangement Synrome ever since. Blaming EVERYONE except Hillary.

Hillary and the libholes took it for GRANTED the election was in the bag. Voters took it for fact Hillary could care less about them. She spent 2 years campaigning to prove it and it showed.....
And what planet, you say, you're on?
too much

Center Line, MI

#10 16 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
What emails, please show us the emails ... pathetic moron!!
Wiki leaks. Ghetto dweller.

too much

Center Line, MI

#11 16 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
And what planet, you say, you're on?
Don't tell anyone what planet. The ghetto dwellers will want to move there.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,736

Goodby Hillary

#12 16 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
And what planet, you say, you're on?
Third rock from the sun.... You?
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#13 15 hrs ago
too much wrote:
Wiki leaks. Ghetto dweller.
Ah, the Russians.

Always a trusted & reliable source.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,291

Location hidden
#14 14 hrs ago
Well, just more proof that Tiny Hands tRump will always be viewed as President Asterisk.

I'm sure he'll be burning up over this....so insecure. Sad!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#15 14 hrs ago
too much wrote:
Wiki leaks. Ghetto dweller.
Wiki leaks? Show us the emails boneheaded moron! You're clueless talking BS!
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,736

Goodby Hillary

#17 14 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Ah, the Russians.

Always a trusted & reliable source.
A favorite lib standby for decades.
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#18 13 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Wiki leaks? Show us the emails boneheaded moron! You're clueless talking BS!
Trump not won! but Bill withdraw !! wiki leak vs. twitter

please move on.......
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#19 13 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>A favorite lib standby for decades.
the lib withdraw & Trump was set up by the RINO! move on enjoy the Kim vs. Donald show up.
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,414

MILKY WAY

#20 13 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
It was a CLASSIC!!! Comey came out on TV,in front of the Nation and laid out the results of the investigation. He made all the points where Clinton went wrong.... Where she skirted the law,used bad judgement and tried to cover up her actions. Then he concluded with her not having shown intent to break the law so was cleared from indictment. And the libholes cheered,sang happy songs and told the World We told ya so.....

Then...... Huma screwed the pooch. Seems she kept forwarded mail on HER laptop that her husband used in his perversities that got confiscated when the Feds busted him in a child porn look see. And lo and behold.... What do they find when checking it out? Clinton mail from her early months as Sec/State the investigators COULDN'T find earlier. So,Comey goes BACK to Congress and reports what they found and they needed to re-OPEN the case. Oh how the libholes wailed. Unfair they cried...... After a rush job to look into the newly discovered mail the original conclusion remained,and the libholes said Told ya so..... Nyaaaa,nyaaa.

Then came election night and we all now how that ended. And the libholes have been crying,wailing,moping and suffering from Trump Derangement Synrome ever since. Blaming EVERYONE except Hillary.

Hillary and the libholes took it for GRANTED the election was in the bag. Voters took it for fact Hillary could care less about them. She spent 2 years campaigning to prove it and it showed.....
You are absolutely correct in this.

Good post.

Now, don't forget that Huma was Hillary's closest confidante. She brought this destruction to Hillary's campaign.

Can you imagine what this country would be with Hillary's - making like that installed for FOUR YEARS?
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,414

MILKY WAY

