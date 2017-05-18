Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Charges in Sexting Scandal
There are 16 comments on the TIME.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Charges in Sexting Scandal. In it, TIME.com reports that:
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan says the Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m. Friday.
|
"It's Time to Defeat Terrorism "
Since: May 11
7,235
NYC
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Liberal Democrats are crooks and Anthony Weiner is the first to go to jail leading the way to Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton where they all belong. First time in America history of 237 years, the liberal Democratic Party ruled media is the attack dog mafia machine and army of Hillary in organizing a violent coup in America. President Trump needs to nominate urgently a strong, patriotic America loving FBI Chief to save America from deep state and anarchy leading to violence and even could lead to a civil war. John Brennan admits the liberal democrat deep State which could bring anarchy and civil war to America. Clearly, Hillary is a sick minded ugly woman who is leading a mafia style takeover of America power by creating anarchy and violence, financed by the Mozlem Brotherhood led by the Iranian regime and she will use all means to take power as a radical criminal and traitor who has nothing to lose because of the new FBI Chief that will open full investigation of Hillary crimes, sending top secrets to Russia and Iran and selling American uranium and centrifuges to create nukes to Russia and Iran in return for hundreds of millions of dollar in her pockets that she calls Clinton foundation. . Liberal Democrats led by Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood sympathizer Keith Ellison and communists Tom Perez seek revolution in America using the Uranium regime and ISIS caliphate agenda and financing through Hillary Clinton foundation that got hundreds of millions of dollars in return for the American Uranium supply to Russia together with 20,000 centrifuges that work day and night in secret underground Iranian nuke sites to create nukes for new holocaust of the Jews. Adam Schiff and other liberal Democratic Party Elites all of whom are anti-Semitic who hates Israel are seeking a civil war and violent coup in America using the corrupt New York Times deceitful skunks led by Thomas Friedman, Frank rich and Paul Krugman all who supported the Iranian nuke deal and the creation of ISIS caliphate. The New- York Times as well as al Jazeera represent the Iranian regime effort to bring anarchy to America using low life Democrats led by the criminal Hillary Clinton, Blumenthal, Schumer who are Israel haters and Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist sympathizers and Blacks led by the half brain Mozlem Brother sympathizers Maxim Waters which seek violence in US University and using Black Live matter cop killers and Black Panther and ISIS terrorists to topple President Trump and trash the US Constitution. President Trump must cleanse the Democratic Party spies within the Intelligence that Obama left behind in the White House to sabotage Trump regime with leaks to the NY Times and al Jazeera.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
He sends some naked pictures,,, gets in trouble. Hillary Clinton murders a campaign member, nothing said,, Doesn't matter positions, democrats are all criminals.
|
"Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist"
Since: Sep 09
17,550
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Pizza-gate is just the tip of the iceberg. Pink-slime is people.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Why is no one in the media talking about how the Obama administration ordered the Department of Justice to drop its criminal case against arms dealer Marc Turi when he started talking about Hillary Clinton's involvement in the sale of weapons to Islamist terrorists in Libya just months prior to the attack upon the U.S. embassy in Benghazi?
Seems like a cover up of criminal activity to me.
Al Green and all the other democrats are such hypocrites.
|
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,840
Location hidden
|
#6 11 hrs ago
The liberals don't care about the law, only power and money.
|
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,840
Location hidden
|
#7 11 hrs ago
Old Anthony looks like he is being Hung out to dry.
|
#8 11 hrs ago
Why did James Comey and the congressional committee fail to bring criminal charges against Hillary after James Comey acknowledged that Hillary had lied repeatedly to congress which is itself illegal? Why did they fail to charge her for mishandling secret government documents when any other person in government would have gone to prison for committing the same crimes?
Seems like a cover up by the Obama administration to me.
The democrats are saying that we have the Russians to thank for making Hillary's crimes public although Julian Assange has said it was not the Russians. It slipped out that more likely it was DNC staffer Rich Seth who had provided Hillary's e-mails to Wikileaks.
Rich Seth was said to have been killed in a robbery although he still had his wallet and its contents on his body when he was found shot in the back. Seems like a government styled hit really.
|
#9 11 hrs ago
The Democrats and other liberals keep saying it was the Russians, the Russians, the Russians and their leader, Putin who hacked Hillary's e-mails and revealed her crimes to Wikileaks.
But Wikileaks boss, Julian Assange has said that it was not the Russians but a Democrat DNC insider who was the source of the leaks. It was not a hack but rather a leak from inside. The msm and the liberals refuse to hear or speak of it. They are avoiding to even mention Wikileaks and Julian Assange now. It's just so laughable! Wag the dog! keep wagging the dog!
If Putin and the Russians did hack Hillary's e-mails and expose her crimes to the American public, it seems as though we would be better off if we appointed Putin to be the next Director of the FBI. The democrats and the liberals keep saying that he is responsible for revealing Hillary's crimes which James Comey, the FBI, and congress have no back bone to prosecute because Obama ordered it covered up. But the democrats did not fire anyone. They just killed Seth Rich.
Action speaking louder than words and no one is listening to what is happening!
|
#10 10 hrs ago
Did this ever turn out to be anything more than a vast right wing conspiracy?
|
Since: Mar 09
11,260
The Left Coast
|
#12 9 hrs ago
Bill admired him, team Hillary/Huma didn't.
|
#13 8 hrs ago
Anthony Weiner tearfully acknowledged that he has an illness, unlike most politicians who get caught in sex scandal and make excuses. This is a sad human tragedy for him and his family. It ends his political career, embarrasses his innocent family and fuels ongoing ridicule by Huma haters. No reasonable adult could possibly be pleased by this.
|
"Denny Crain"
Since: Jan 11
29,193
Location hidden
|
#14 8 hrs ago
Ones actions have consequences . Criminals should be punished without regard to their station. We have seen two standards of law. One for Hillary and the rest for all of us. I know what would have happened to me when I had a Top Secret clearance if I had put classified material on my computer !
|
#15 7 hrs ago
We should apply the same standard to everyone, regardless of station, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, etc. As you know from my previous position statement, I'm not big on punishment per se, especially not for revenge. We should focus on stopping criminal behavior. Rehabilitation is a more noble goal.
Unfortunately, neither punishment nor attempts to treat or otherwise rehabilitate people with a paraphilia haven't proven successful in altering either the behavior or the underlying desire, even when the subject is motivated to change. Punishment may help achieve compliance in some cases.
|
"Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist"
Since: Sep 09
17,550
|
#16 7 hrs ago
Hanged murderers stop murdering 100 per cent of the time.
|
#17 6 hrs ago
Weiner made a conscience decision to do what he did. Now he must pay for his crimes. Then we can talk about treatment if there is such a thing. He needs to be jailed. We could dedicate one whole prison to Clinton, and her cohorts.
|
United States
|
#20 2 hrs ago
Why the hell are so many people angry at Weiner he acting like a typically normal white man So all of you just stop the hypocritcal grandstanding. He made his bed so let him lye in it. Damn.....
|
|
