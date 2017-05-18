Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison
After finishing a one-year prison sentence, a former West Virginia coal executive has wasted no time resuming a campaign for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades. In a phone interview Friday, ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship took up the same fight he waged before his 2015 trial: to convince people that natural gas, and not methane gas and excess coal dust, was at the root of the explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, which killed 29 miners in 2010.
#1 13 hrs ago
Only if you can ressurex the deads victoms
#2 5 hrs ago
Blankenship was a sacrificial lamb offered up to cover the ineptitude, negligence and laziness of Democrat mine safety inspectors. Even the most minor safety inspections would have disallowed the tragedy to happen. Democrat prosecutors teamed with deficient Democrat mine safety inspectors to cover their own criminal negligence. Blankenship continues to call them on their negligence and the actual causes of the explosion. A jury acquitted Blankenship of all and every felony charge, which shows not only his innocence, but the ill intended prosecution. If felony charges had been brought against the negligent Federal mine inspectors, the prosecutors may have realized an actual conviction. Sentencing the man to a year in prison for a misdemeanor is a travesty of justice.
