Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blas...

Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison

There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison. In it, Daily Times reports that:

After finishing a one-year prison sentence, a former West Virginia coal executive has wasted no time resuming a campaign for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades. In a phone interview Friday, ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship took up the same fight he waged before his 2015 trial: to convince people that natural gas, and not methane gas and excess coal dust, was at the root of the explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, which killed 29 miners in 2010.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
FireyFellow44

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
Only if you can ressurex the deads victoms
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#2 5 hrs ago
Blankenship was a sacrificial lamb offered up to cover the ineptitude, negligence and laziness of Democrat mine safety inspectors. Even the most minor safety inspections would have disallowed the tragedy to happen. Democrat prosecutors teamed with deficient Democrat mine safety inspectors to cover their own criminal negligence. Blankenship continues to call them on their negligence and the actual causes of the explosion. A jury acquitted Blankenship of all and every felony charge, which shows not only his innocence, but the ill intended prosecution. If felony charges had been brought against the negligent Federal mine inspectors, the prosecutors may have realized an actual conviction. Sentencing the man to a year in prison for a misdemeanor is a travesty of justice.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min USM since 1680 1,533,731
News US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym... 7 min Quirky 123
News Voters to select next Tupelo mayor during Tuesd... 9 min Bingo 3
News James Comey fired as FBI director 16 min Drumpf Disaster 2,112
News Presidenta s 2018 budget to include paid family... 21 min Geezer 17
Charges filed with D.C. Police against Obama fo... (May '14) 24 min Geezer 9
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa 32 min Geezer 9
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 52 min huntcoyotes 269,514
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 1 hr Quirky 44
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 hr WelbyMD 240,748
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC