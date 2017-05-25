Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, e...

Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a Criminal By International Law & US Army's Own Law

There are 32 comments on the OpEdNews story from 12 hrs ago, titled Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a Criminal By International Law & US Army's Own Law. In it, OpEdNews reports that:

Memorial Day will someday mean a double mourning, a mourning for the violent deaths suffered by of millions of American military and a much more agonizing mourning for the deaths, maiming, destruction and suffering these Americans in uniform brought to millions of innocent men, women and children by committing crimes against humanity in their own beloved countries for the lies of their government and media. Regarding any order to invade and or kill in another country: "An order which is unlawful not only does not need to be obeyed but obeying such an order can result in criminal prosecution of the one who obeys it.

John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#1 11 hrs ago
hello Robotpix;) Op Ed News? ;-000h, Vietnam or Soviet? ;-0000

Judged:

2

2

2

John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#2 11 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4K3FWlWAWI


Believer of Pain#

https://www.youtube.com/watch...

GOD is a concept of Pain = Believer!!!!!!!!!! ;)

Judged:

2

2

2

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,290

The Left Coast

#3 9 hrs ago
Must be a Rachael Madcow article.

Judged:

1

Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#4 8 hrs ago
John McQuan wrote:
hello Robotpix;) Op Ed News? ;-000h, Vietnam or Soviet? ;-0000
Some trash site allegedly "liberal". Looks like genuine fake news, many articles are about those who live near you "curing" fat deposits, baldness, nail fungus.....SKIP.

Judged:

1

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,713

Casper, WY

#5 8 hrs ago
I feel I was used by the Masonic-Illuminati Zionists serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and knowing 9/11 was an inside-job by Talmudic Jews. But I made great money including Combat Pay.

Judged:

3

2

2

News Flash

Beverly, MA

#6 8 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
I feel I was used by the Masonic-Illuminati Zionists serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and knowing 9/11 was an inside-job by Talmudic Jews. But I made great money including Combat Pay.
So can you back up your feelings with facts?

Judged:

1

1

1

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,713

Casper, WY

#7 6 hrs ago
In SW Asia our gov't has spent zillions on bottled water at the taxpayers expense.

Judged:

1

1

1

Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#8 5 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
In SW Asia our gov't has spent zillions on bottled water at the taxpayers expense.
No, the GIs were, and are not, criminals. This thread is the MOST insulting on this board.
a_visitor

Reading, PA

#9 4 hrs ago
Darly314 wrote:
<quoted text>

No, the GIs were, and are not, criminals. This thread is the MOST insulting on this board.
I agree, wtf?
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,713

Casper, WY

#10 4 hrs ago
Darly314 wrote:
<quoted text>

No, the GIs were, and are not, criminals. This thread is the MOST insulting on this board.
It isn't just about the oil, nickel, cadmium, opium and corporate profits for government contractors. It is about the bottled water with hundreds of thousands of bottles consumed there daily. I even saw a baptismal filled with hundreds of emptied bottles of Evian water.

Judged:

1

1

1

Explain Please

United States

#11 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>

It isn't just about the oil, nickel, cadmium, opium and corporate profits for government contractors. It is about the bottled water with hundreds of thousands of bottles consumed there daily. I even saw a baptismal filled with hundreds of emptied bottles of Evian water.
Dude, just am not following you.

Judged:

1

a_visitor

Reading, PA

#12 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>

It isn't just about the oil, nickel, cadmium, opium and corporate profits for government contractors. It is about the bottled water with hundreds of thousands of bottles consumed there daily. I even saw a baptismal filled with hundreds of emptied bottles of Evian water.
We don't have water wars yet, if that's what you mean.

Judged:

1

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,713

Casper, WY

#13 2 hrs ago
Nestle, Evian, Anheuser-Busch, etc are making billions selling water to the military & contractors in the middle-east and elsewhere. Water is a basic element provided free by nature but the Illuminati gets richer off of it. Talk about a profit-margin. And the plastic bottles from the oil industry.
It is like the Rothschild banks lending money out of thin air and charging loanshark interest rates.
UidiotRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Toronto, Canada

#14 2 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
In SW Asia our gov't has spent zillions on bottled water at the taxpayers expense.
Greedy US Beverage co takes all fungible Water to make Shit water with no nutritional value, as water is use support Agrircuture to feed the people and indias people as are dieing of thirst and starvation and their livelihood ruins by these evil greedy US/western war-for-profiteering Corportations . This just one example
OttaMottaPaiea

Chicago, IL

#15 2 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Nestle, Evian, Anheuser-Busch, etc are making billions selling water to the military & contractors in the middle-east and elsewhere. Water is a basic element provided free by nature but the Illuminati gets richer off of it. Talk about a profit-margin. And the plastic bottles from the oil industry.
It is like the Rothschild banks lending money out of thin air and charging loanshark interest rates.
The illuminati plays this card game amongst themselves and the cards that are dealt are the circumstances we get.

Chcek it out.

Obama was the "backlash" card

9-11 is in there.

Exxon oil spill.

All of it along with future cards that haven't even been played yet by them.

Check it out!

Illuminati Card Game Predicts Donald Trump Assassination

http://yournewswire.com/illuminati-card-game-...

NWO Card Game Revisited:
NEW FINDINGS-Whole Card Set is HERE

http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread585...

Judged:

1

1

1

UidiotRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Toronto, Canada

#17 2 hrs ago
OttaMottaPaiea wrote:
<quoted text>

The illuminati plays this card game amongst themselves and the cards that are dealt are the circumstances we get.

Chcek it out.

Obama was the "backlash" card

9-11 is in there.

Exxon oil spill.

All of it along with future cards that haven't even been played yet by them.
Check it out!
Illuminati Card Game Predicts Donald Trump Assassination
http://yournewswire.com/illuminati-card-game-...

NWO Card Game Revisited:
NEW FINDINGS-Whole Card Set is HERE

http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread585...
Check out Simpsons a cartoon, Aired 2 years before, That Trump will be come President in year 2017! Whoa Conspiracy? NOT! Mabahahhaaaaa

Judged:

1

too much

Center Line, MI

#18 2 hrs ago
UidiotRACEMAKEWORLDPEACE wrote:
<quoted text>Greedy US Beverage co takes all fungible Water to make Shit water with no nutritional value, as water is use support Agrircuture to feed the people and indias people as are dieing of thirst and starvation and their livelihood ruins by these evil greedy US/western war-for-profiteering Corportations . This just one example
Isn't Nestle Canadian? You idiot.
UidiotRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Toronto, Canada

#19 1 hr ago
too much wrote:
<quoted text>

Isn't Nestle Canadian? You idiot.
Nestle - USA ! Any western/US entity that about War-for-profiteering and raw resource plundering ... U undereducated , ignorant, dumb , clueless...

Mabhahhahahaa
UidiotRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Toronto, Canada

#20 1 hr ago
US/western world plunders of

Vietnam for Oil!
Middle East for Oil
the WORLD for Resources
