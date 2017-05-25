Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a Criminal By International Law & US Army's Own Law
There are 32 comments on the OpEdNews story from 12 hrs ago, titled Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a Criminal By International Law & US Army's Own Law. In it, OpEdNews reports that:
Memorial Day will someday mean a double mourning, a mourning for the violent deaths suffered by of millions of American military and a much more agonizing mourning for the deaths, maiming, destruction and suffering these Americans in uniform brought to millions of innocent men, women and children by committing crimes against humanity in their own beloved countries for the lies of their government and media. Regarding any order to invade and or kill in another country: "An order which is unlawful not only does not need to be obeyed but obeying such an order can result in criminal prosecution of the one who obeys it.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at OpEdNews.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
hello Robotpix;) Op Ed News? ;-000h, Vietnam or Soviet? ;-0000
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Believer of Pain#
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
GOD is a concept of Pain = Believer!!!!!!!!!! ;)
|
Since: Mar 09
11,290
The Left Coast
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Must be a Rachael Madcow article.
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Some trash site allegedly "liberal". Looks like genuine fake news, many articles are about those who live near you "curing" fat deposits, baldness, nail fungus.....SKIP.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,713
|
#5 8 hrs ago
I feel I was used by the Masonic-Illuminati Zionists serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and knowing 9/11 was an inside-job by Talmudic Jews. But I made great money including Combat Pay.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
So can you back up your feelings with facts?
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,713
|
#7 6 hrs ago
In SW Asia our gov't has spent zillions on bottled water at the taxpayers expense.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
No, the GIs were, and are not, criminals. This thread is the MOST insulting on this board.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
I agree, wtf?
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,713
|
#10 4 hrs ago
It isn't just about the oil, nickel, cadmium, opium and corporate profits for government contractors. It is about the bottled water with hundreds of thousands of bottles consumed there daily. I even saw a baptismal filled with hundreds of emptied bottles of Evian water.
|
United States
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Dude, just am not following you.
|
#12 4 hrs ago
We don't have water wars yet, if that's what you mean.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,713
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Nestle, Evian, Anheuser-Busch, etc are making billions selling water to the military & contractors in the middle-east and elsewhere. Water is a basic element provided free by nature but the Illuminati gets richer off of it. Talk about a profit-margin. And the plastic bottles from the oil industry.
It is like the Rothschild banks lending money out of thin air and charging loanshark interest rates.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#14 2 hrs ago
Greedy US Beverage co takes all fungible Water to make Shit water with no nutritional value, as water is use support Agrircuture to feed the people and indias people as are dieing of thirst and starvation and their livelihood ruins by these evil greedy US/western war-for-profiteering Corportations . This just one example
|
#15 2 hrs ago
The illuminati plays this card game amongst themselves and the cards that are dealt are the circumstances we get.
Chcek it out.
Obama was the "backlash" card
9-11 is in there.
Exxon oil spill.
All of it along with future cards that haven't even been played yet by them.
Check it out!
Illuminati Card Game Predicts Donald Trump Assassination
http://yournewswire.com/illuminati-card-game-...
NWO Card Game Revisited:
NEW FINDINGS-Whole Card Set is HERE
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread585...
|
#16 2 hrs ago
The illuminati plays this card game amongst themselves and the cards that are dealt are the circumstances we get.
Chcek it out.
Obama was the "backlash" card
9-11 is in there.
Exxon oil spill.
All of it along with future cards that haven't even been played yet by them?
IT'S ALL IN THERE!
YOU SPEAK TRUTH!
Check it out!
Illuminati Card Game Predicts Donald Trump Assassination
http://yournewswire.com/illuminati-card-game-...
NWO Card Game Revisited:
NEW FINDINGS-Whole Card Set is HERE
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread585...
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#17 2 hrs ago
Check out Simpsons a cartoon, Aired 2 years before, That Trump will be come President in year 2017! Whoa Conspiracy? NOT! Mabahahhaaaaa
|
#18 2 hrs ago
Isn't Nestle Canadian? You idiot.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#19 1 hr ago
Nestle - USA ! Any western/US entity that about War-for-profiteering and raw resource plundering ... U undereducated , ignorant, dumb , clueless...
Mabhahhahahaa
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#20 1 hr ago
US/western world plunders of
Vietnam for Oil!
Middle East for Oil
the WORLD for Resources
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|11 min
|No Surprise
|6,226
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|25 min
|UidiotRACEMAKEWOR...
|2,904
|Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ...
|29 min
|WelbyMD
|96
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|37 min
|Reality Check
|1,536,691
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|40 min
|RussianrepubliCONS
|270,780
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|45 min
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Trump calls to cut off tax breaks for illegal i...
|46 min
|Quirky
|24
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|57 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|240,970
|These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be...
|2 hr
|iamcuriousnow
|68
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Erl
|3,057
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC