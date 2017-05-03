There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 18 hrs ago, titled Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of pollution rule. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Environmentalists and public health advocates are going to court to fight the Trump administration's move to rewrite Obama-era rules limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants. A coalition of about a dozen groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.