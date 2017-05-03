Environmental groups sue EPA over rol...

Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of pollution rule

Environmentalists and public health advocates are going to court to fight the Trump administration's move to rewrite Obama-era rules limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants. A coalition of about a dozen groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 5 hrs ago
If you want clean water buy Fiji.

If your water is already poisoned, move.

The gov't is not here to hold your hand and make sure corporations aren't poisoning your water for profit.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,610

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 2 hrs ago
Maybe the EPA should worry about other governmental agencies as much as they do private business.

Coal Plants "polluting" = BAD

Milwaukee dumps sewage into Lake Michigan = Nothing to see here, move along.

http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milw...

And that's just ONE instance.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 39 min ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
If you want clean water buy Fiji.

If your water is already poisoned, move.

The gov't is not here to hold your hand and make sure corporations aren't poisoning your water for profit.
If you want clean water, buy Flint?
If you want clean water, but reverse osmosis, and carbon, and other filters for your city water supply.
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Teaman 1,525,505
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... 1 min joe 260
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 1 min Trump your President 652
News Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill... 4 min southern at heart 107
News FBI's Comey defends 2016 decision on Clinton em... 10 min Lawrence Wolf 15
News Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have... 11 min bohart 71
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 min southern at heart 8,523
News Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr... 22 min joe 160
News FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clint... 48 min Lawrence Wolf 54
