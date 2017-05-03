Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of pollution rule
Environmentalists and public health advocates are going to court to fight the Trump administration's move to rewrite Obama-era rules limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants. A coalition of about a dozen groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
#1 5 hrs ago
If you want clean water buy Fiji.
If your water is already poisoned, move.
The gov't is not here to hold your hand and make sure corporations aren't poisoning your water for profit.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#2 2 hrs ago
Maybe the EPA should worry about other governmental agencies as much as they do private business.
Coal Plants "polluting" = BAD
Milwaukee dumps sewage into Lake Michigan = Nothing to see here, move along.
http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milw...
And that's just ONE instance.
#3 39 min ago
If you want clean water, buy Flint?
If you want clean water, but reverse osmosis, and carbon, and other filters for your city water supply.
