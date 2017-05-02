Dozens of Russian deaths cast suspicion on Vladimir Putin
Dozens of Russian deaths cast suspicion on Vladimir Putin A large proportion of the unexplained deaths involve people trying to expose corruption. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2qsRiNd Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Murza talks to reporter on Capitol Hill with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., about official corruption and political intimidation in Vladimir Putin's Russia, March 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have...
|1 min
|Just Think
|21
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Marcus Washington
|1,524,899
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|3 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|430
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|265,926
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|9 min
|positronium
|4
|Katy Perry Wants To Know If You Miss Your Black...
|11 min
|Learn Math Sometime
|34
|Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr...
|11 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|41
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|33 min
|Ronald
|309
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|240,466
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|3 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|89
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC