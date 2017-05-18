Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia during first foreign trip
There are 41 comments on the South Wales Argus story from 14 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia during first foreign trip. In it, South Wales Argus reports that:
Donald Trump has received a warm welcome in Saudi Arabia during the first stop of his maiden trip abroad as president. Mr Trump arrived in Riyadh after an overnight flight and was welcomed at an elaborate airport ceremony by Saudi King Salman.
#1 14 hrs ago
This much needed, and enormously successful Presidential visit to Saudi Arabia marks America's re-establishment as a prime mover in the Arab World, following Obama's visit, during which he apologized for U.S. actions in the world. President Trump is returning America to it's rightful position of primacy and respect.
#2 13 hrs ago
Like her championship belt ... wow!
#3 13 hrs ago
The world is watching the “Orange Entity” as he tours the world making the country look like a nation in decline. America must be so proud this is the guy that is representing them on the world stage. The world is, collectively, shaking their heads in disbelief.
#4 13 hrs ago
The weakling anti-American Socialists of the forum would have us continue with the Obama policy of cowering in fear, and refusing to address major issues of the world. These weaklings would have us continue the economic destruction of giving precedence to propping up unstable 3rd World economies at the economic expense of the American taxpayers. But gratefully we now have President Trump to return America to it's position of strength and primacy.
#5 12 hrs ago
After 4 years of Democrats chirping about Trump's hatred and bias against Muslims, President Trump gets his warmest international response from Saudi Arabia, the leader of world Islam. And that doesn't leave Democrats much alternative but to switch gears and chirp that Trump is giving in to Muslims. Which is it going to be Democrats? Better call for help from Elizabeth Warren, Diane Feinstein and Maxine Waters I guess.
#6 12 hrs ago
Our very own:
Liars earned notoriety because of how egregious, brazen, or damaging their falsehoods were. But their deceit doesn’t make them as much of an aberration as we might think. The lies that impostors, swindlers, and boasting politicians tell merely sit at the apex of a pyramid of untruths that have characterized human behavior for eons.
#7 12 hrs ago
The Trumpeter as a businessman was a disreputable con artist. He routinely stiffed contractors and workers. He screwed creditors. He violated casino regulations. He bragged of charitable contributions that he never made. He promoted scams such as Trump University.“Lock her up!”
#8 12 hrs ago
What a f-ing joke.
The “Muslim ban” president is about to give a speech on Islam In Saudi Arabia.
“Denying those who deny nature”
Since: Jun 07
18,922
Norfolk va
#9 11 hrs ago
Poor Spocko, Trump is receiving a warmer welcome than Obama ever did. So much for the world hates Trump narritive. All you have left is claims that are nothing more than wishful thinking. Meanwhile, you are ignoring the fact that for every little mistake Trump made, Hilliary made a more agregous one. He violated casio regulations, she violated national security laws. He bragged about making charatable contributions, she funneled bribes into her charity that did little charitable and funneled more of it back to the Clintons and her campagn.
If your upset about Trump being president, then why not blame the DNC for fixing the primary and before you say they did not, why not ask Sanders supporters. I sure they can educate you and please do not refer to them as right wing.
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
32,371
Location hidden
#10 11 hrs ago
Another poorly educated sheeple weighs in. Learn to spell before trying to come across as well informed and educated.
*chuckles*
*cue the usual*
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,237
NYC
#11 10 hrs ago
More than 80% of the American people are proud in President Trump and his achievements in Saudi Arabia while the liberal Democrats led by Hillary and Soros making every attempt to stub Trump in the back for a takeover of power in America like in third world countries, which is treasonous and shameful. While President Trump is getting a great welcome and respect in Saudi Arabia from the Saudi Arabia Kings, the New York Times , CNN and Washington Post and the Democratic party under the rule of criminals Hillary Clinton and George Soros try their best to pull his leg for a coup in America. Undoubtedly, Jams Comey was integral part of the Democratic Party mafia apparatus that aimed at keeping a criminal and a traitor Hillary in power and keeping the Clinton Foundation selling the national security of America to the Iranian regime and ISIS caliphate for billions of dollars for the Clinton mafia Foundation.. President Trump was right to say the truth about the liberal Elite loser James Comey who was working for the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Crime Family for Quid Pro Quo but never fore American people that he failed to secure. Clearly, Adam Schiff and other liberal Democratic Party Elites all of whom are anti-Semitic who hates Israel are seeking a civil war and violent coup in America using the corrupt New York Times deceitful skunks led by Thomas Friedman, Frank rich and Paul Krugman all who supported the Iranian nuke deal and the creation of ISIS caliphate. The New- York Times represent the Iranian regime effort to bring anarchy to America using low life Democrats led by the criminal Hillary Clinton, Blumenthal, Schumer who are Israel haters and Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist sympathizers and Blacks led by the half brain Mozlem Brother sympathizers Maxim Waters which seek violence in US University and using Black Live matter cop killers and Black Panther and ISIS terrorists to topple President Trump and trash the US Constitution. President Trump must cleanse the Democratic Party spies within the Intelligence that Obama left behind in the White House to sabotage Trump regime with leaks. Good Riddance Comey! Go join Hillary in the woods!
United States
#12 10 hrs ago
Hi Ricardo, perhaps you could tell us about your "reading job", again.
Hey, at least Trump didn't bow down like Obama did.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,182
Location hidden
|
#13 10 hrs ago
Who feeds you?
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,182
Location hidden
|
#14 10 hrs ago
Before Trump can achieve a level of primacy, he must first reach the level of primate, which he has yet to do.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,182
Location hidden
|
#15 10 hrs ago
It's called diplomacy, you blithering oaf!
Since: May 17
77
Location hidden
|
#17 9 hrs ago
Trump took a selfie last week:
http://trofire.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03...
Since: May 17
77
Location hidden
|
#18 9 hrs ago
Trump pledging allegiance
http://oppositionreport.com/wp-content/upload...
Since: May 17
77
Location hidden
|
#19 9 hrs ago
Trump endorsement
http://www.newscorpse.com/Pix/Campaign-2016/t...
#20 9 hrs ago
I thought Saudi's didn't allow pork in their country.
#21 9 hrs ago
He will save all of you true believers. Just fill your cups and drink.
