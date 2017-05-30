Democratic poll: Party has a shot in sleepy South Carolina race
There are 7 comments on the Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Democratic poll: Party has a shot in sleepy South Carolina race.
The Democrat running for Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney's vacant South Carolina House seat claims to be putting it into play, with an internal poll showing him 10 points down in an environment where Republicans are less likely to vote. A poll from Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, completed on May 25 and obtained by The Post, has Democrat Archie Parnell down by 10 points to Ralph Norman, a state legislator making his second run at the rural and suburban seat.
#1 12 hrs ago
Down by 10 points, and that's a shot? Really? That tells me he is going to lose. Democrats had better win something soon. They look like real losers.
#2 12 hrs ago
Heh, heh, the next "referendum on Trump" election is it?
#3
Since: Feb 17
2,179
Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
They are spending millions in Georgia to win. Setting records trying to buy just one election to crow about.
Since: Mar 09
11,298
The Left Coast
#4 4 hrs ago
Democrat down by 10 points? Damn the Russians!
#5
Since: Feb 17
2,179
Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
Gosh, a poll from one of the most bias liberal swill spreaders. It's got to be right.
#6 2 hrs ago
If BMW decides to move thier factory to Mexico after Trump's European Tour Gaffe, it will not matter who wins.
Pulling out of the Paris Agreement may also make European Businesses decide to pull their factories from the US.
Trump needs to do his homework so that he doesn't ruin the few jobs we currently have in the US.
Drunk Tweeting and retractions are not going to Add jobs.
Well, some folks might make a few bucks off of T-Shirt Memes.
Covfefe anyone?
#7
Since: Feb 17
2,179
Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
If if if if if if if, the story of the liberal snowflakes.
