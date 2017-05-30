Democratic poll: Party has a shot in ...

Democratic poll: Party has a shot in sleepy South Carolina race

There are 7 comments on the Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Democratic poll: Party has a shot in sleepy South Carolina race. In it, Washington Post reports that:

The Democrat running for Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney's vacant South Carolina House seat claims to be putting it into play, with an internal poll showing him 10 points down in an environment where Republicans are less likely to vote. A poll from Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, completed on May 25 and obtained by The Post, has Democrat Archie Parnell down by 10 points to Ralph Norman, a state legislator making his second run at the rural and suburban seat.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 12 hrs ago
Down by 10 points, and that's a shot? Really? That tells me he is going to lose. Democrats had better win something soon. They look like real losers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#2 12 hrs ago
Heh, heh, the next "referendum on Trump" election is it?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,179

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
They are spending millions in Georgia to win. Setting records trying to buy just one election to crow about.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,298

The Left Coast

#4 4 hrs ago
Democrat down by 10 points? Damn the Russians!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,179

Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
Gosh, a poll from one of the most bias liberal swill spreaders. It's got to be right.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Paris Disagreement

Beverly, MA

#6 2 hrs ago
If BMW decides to move thier factory to Mexico after Trump's European Tour Gaffe, it will not matter who wins.

Pulling out of the Paris Agreement may also make European Businesses decide to pull their factories from the US.

Trump needs to do his homework so that he doesn't ruin the few jobs we currently have in the US.

Drunk Tweeting and retractions are not going to Add jobs.

Well, some folks might make a few bucks off of T-Shirt Memes.

Covfefe anyone?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,179

Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
Paris Disagreement wrote:
If BMW decides to move thier factory to Mexico after Trump's European Tour Gaffe, it will not matter who wins.

Pulling out of the Paris Agreement may also make European Businesses decide to pull their factories from the US.

Trump needs to do his homework so that he doesn't ruin the few jobs we currently have in the US.

Drunk Tweeting and retractions are not going to Add jobs.

Well, some folks might make a few bucks off of T-Shirt Memes.

Covfefe anyone?
If if if if if if if, the story of the liberal snowflakes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod... 3 min Red Crosse 126
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Impeach Trump Now 270,984
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) 3 min WelbyMD 15
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) 3 min 2all 299
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,537,234
News Maine's citizens passed 'ranked-choice voting.'... 9 min Red Crosse 1
Trump hammers the dizzy liberals 10 min Darly314 12
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min swampmudd 3,175
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 59 min Joe Balls 240,993
News Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ... 3 hr actorvet 46
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,411,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC