There are on the Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Democratic poll: Party has a shot in sleepy South Carolina race. In it, Washington Post reports that:

The Democrat running for Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney's vacant South Carolina House seat claims to be putting it into play, with an internal poll showing him 10 points down in an environment where Republicans are less likely to vote. A poll from Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, completed on May 25 and obtained by The Post, has Democrat Archie Parnell down by 10 points to Ralph Norman, a state legislator making his second run at the rural and suburban seat.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Post.