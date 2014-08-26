Democratic congressman has heart valv...

Democratic congressman has heart valve replacement procedure

There are 14 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 17 hrs ago, titled Democratic congressman has heart valve replacement procedure. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,680

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 15 hrs ago
Any bets his "coverage" wasn't part of the Obamacare exchanges.....

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,001

Location hidden
#2 15 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Any bets his "coverage" wasn't part of the Obamacare exchanges.....
Well he was still subsidized by the taxpayers for sure.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,680

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 15 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Well he was still subsidized by the taxpayers for sure.
Notice he didn't run to one of those celebrated "single payer" countries to have the procedure done either......

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,001

Location hidden
#4 15 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Notice he didn't run to one of those celebrated "single payer" countries to have the procedure done either......
I really don't think it was a heart valve. He does not have a heart and hates America. Maybe it was to remove his nut sack since he don't have balls anyway to stand up for the middle class.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
o see the light

El Paso, TX

#5 13 hrs ago
Are you sure he has a heart?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,413

Goodby Hillary

#6 13 hrs ago
I'm certainly not one of his admirers but I'm hoping it went well for him. Perhaps he should take stock of the situation and retire from lining his pockets at the public trough......Uh,I mean public service.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,335

Location hidden
#7 9 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
Are you sure he has a heart?
Are you sure you have a brain?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,335

Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
Elijah Cummings is a fine man and a tough fighter. He's always had a good heart. Now it's better than ever.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,413

Goodby Hillary

#9 9 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Elijah Cummings is a fine man and a tough fighter. He's always had a good heart. Now it's better than ever.
Being medically curious.... Did they replace the human valve with a pig valve or a baboon one? My neighbor got a pig valve while a fellow I read about received a baboon one. What determines which kind of valve? Blood type,condition of the heart,size?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,335

Location hidden
#11 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Being medically curious.... Did they replace the human valve with a pig valve or a baboon one? My neighbor got a pig valve while a fellow I read about received a baboon one. What determines which kind of valve? Blood type,condition of the heart,size?
Who do you think I am, Ben Carson?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#12 4 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Elijah Cummings is a fine man and a tough fighter. He's always had a good heart. Now it's better than ever.
THANK YOU, JESUS!
There's, at least , ONE Poster on this Forum who isn't PURE EVIL, personified!
These TEAbaggers are "Living Proof" that the Pure Devil, himself, walks the Earth, in human form! Even I can see that, and I'm not a religious Person. But, ANYBODY can see that TEAbaggers are "America's - version of ISIS Terrorists"!!!
MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON THEIR EVIL SOULS! THEY'RE GOING TO NEED IT, when they're burning in the fires of he*l for Eternity!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
UMAKEWORLDPEACEU MORONRACE

Toronto, Canada

#13 4 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
<quoted text>

THANK YOU, JESUS!
There's, at least , ONE Poster on this Forum who isn't PURE EVIL, personified!
These TEAbaggers are "Living Proof" that the Pure Devil, himself, walks the Earth, in human form! Even I can see that, and I'm not a religious Person. But, ANYBODY can see that TEAbaggers are "America's - version of ISIS Terrorists"!!!
MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON THEIR EVIL SOULS! THEY'RE GOING TO NEED IT, when they're burning in the fires of he*l for Eternity!
FYI! Mwbhahahaaaa

ISIS: Made in Washington, Riyadh – and Tel Aviv
by Justin Raimondo
antiwar., August 26, 2014

ISIS didn’t just arise out of the earth like some Islamist variation on the fabled Myrmidons: they needed money, weapons, logistics, propaganda facilities, and international connections to reach the relatively high level of organization and lethality they seem to have achieved in such a short period of time. Where did they get these assets?

USA!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#14 4 hrs ago
Well, we've got ONE more Wealthy, Out-of-Control TEAbagger, in our Congress...from Montana!
Wonder how long it'll be until he has a Mental Melt-down, and Assaults somebody in the U.S. House of Representatives, because they're "annoying him, by asking him a question"?
I don't know who's the craziest...him, or the People who voted for him? My guess is, that it's about even!
Take my advice, People/Businesses, and...AVOID MONTANA, like it's America's "lil RUSSIA"!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
UMAKEWORLDPEACEU MORONRACE

Toronto, Canada

#15 3 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
Well, we've got ONE more Wealthy, Out-of-Control TEAbagger, in our Congress...from Montana!
Wonder how long it'll be until he has a Mental Melt-down, and Assaults somebody in the U.S. House of Representatives, because they're "annoying him, by asking him a question"?
I don't know who's the craziest...him, or the People who voted for him? My guess is, that it's about even!
Take my advice, People/Businesses, and...AVOID MONTANA, like it's America's "lil RUSSIA"!
Sorry to say POTUS is preselected ahead time not by American voters but by US elite class only! most you all be fool Wake up time
former US sect of State , CFR/TLC member , an illumanti Henry Kissinger's declaration to the head of state of Canada



"Jimmy Carter is not the President of the United States. The Trilateral Commission is the President of the United States; I represent the Trilateral Commission.

The Bilderberg Group
by Daniel Estulin, p154
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Dr Guru 240,934
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Aquarius-WY 1,535,650
News Rethink the wall - The new face of illegal immi... 26 min Claire 2
News James Comey fired as FBI director 28 min Aquarius-WY 2,685
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 48 min Quirky 24
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 1 hr Grecian Formula 39 61
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 1 hr Deep Grope 3,817
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUM... 270,109
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 5 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUM... 842
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC