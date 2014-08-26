Democratic congressman has heart valve replacement procedure
There are 14 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 17 hrs ago, titled Democratic congressman has heart valve replacement procedure. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,680
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Any bets his "coverage" wasn't part of the Obamacare exchanges.....
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Well he was still subsidized by the taxpayers for sure.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,680
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Notice he didn't run to one of those celebrated "single payer" countries to have the procedure done either......
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
|
#4 15 hrs ago
I really don't think it was a heart valve. He does not have a heart and hates America. Maybe it was to remove his nut sack since he don't have balls anyway to stand up for the middle class.
|
#5 13 hrs ago
Are you sure he has a heart?
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,413
Goodby Hillary
|
#6 13 hrs ago
I'm certainly not one of his admirers but I'm hoping it went well for him. Perhaps he should take stock of the situation and retire from lining his pockets at the public trough......Uh,I mean public service.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,335
Location hidden
|
#7 9 hrs ago
Are you sure you have a brain?
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,335
Location hidden
|
#8 9 hrs ago
Elijah Cummings is a fine man and a tough fighter. He's always had a good heart. Now it's better than ever.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,413
Goodby Hillary
|
#9 9 hrs ago
Being medically curious.... Did they replace the human valve with a pig valve or a baboon one? My neighbor got a pig valve while a fellow I read about received a baboon one. What determines which kind of valve? Blood type,condition of the heart,size?
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,335
Location hidden
|
#11 5 hrs ago
Who do you think I am, Ben Carson?
|
#12 4 hrs ago
THANK YOU, JESUS!
There's, at least , ONE Poster on this Forum who isn't PURE EVIL, personified!
These TEAbaggers are "Living Proof" that the Pure Devil, himself, walks the Earth, in human form! Even I can see that, and I'm not a religious Person. But, ANYBODY can see that TEAbaggers are "America's - version of ISIS Terrorists"!!!
MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON THEIR EVIL SOULS! THEY'RE GOING TO NEED IT, when they're burning in the fires of he*l for Eternity!
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#13 4 hrs ago
FYI! Mwbhahahaaaa
ISIS: Made in Washington, Riyadh – and Tel Aviv
by Justin Raimondo
antiwar., August 26, 2014
ISIS didn’t just arise out of the earth like some Islamist variation on the fabled Myrmidons: they needed money, weapons, logistics, propaganda facilities, and international connections to reach the relatively high level of organization and lethality they seem to have achieved in such a short period of time. Where did they get these assets?
USA!
|
#14 4 hrs ago
Well, we've got ONE more Wealthy, Out-of-Control TEAbagger, in our Congress...from Montana!
Wonder how long it'll be until he has a Mental Melt-down, and Assaults somebody in the U.S. House of Representatives, because they're "annoying him, by asking him a question"?
I don't know who's the craziest...him, or the People who voted for him? My guess is, that it's about even!
Take my advice, People/Businesses, and...AVOID MONTANA, like it's America's "lil RUSSIA"!
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#15 3 hrs ago
Sorry to say POTUS is preselected ahead time not by American voters but by US elite class only! most you all be fool Wake up time
former US sect of State , CFR/TLC member , an illumanti Henry Kissinger's declaration to the head of state of Canada
"Jimmy Carter is not the President of the United States. The Trilateral Commission is the President of the United States; I represent the Trilateral Commission.
The Bilderberg Group
by Daniel Estulin, p154
|
