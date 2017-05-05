Delta apologizes after California family booted from flight
There are 8 comments on the Daily Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Delta apologizes after California family booted from flight. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight. A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday and added to the list of recent encounters on airlines that have gone viral, including the dragging of a bloodied passenger off a United Express plane.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Not interested. Stop overbooking. Create some jobs. Tell your investors to go sit on a stick. ...or you can start treating your customers as hostile. See how that works for your investors. It might do a lot..I'll be honest. I don't care jack for upper middle class family men and their nasty broods.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,615
|
#2 14 hrs ago
What a great idea. Tell the people who invest in your company to "sit on a stick".
Chances are after that it wouldn't matter because there wouldn't be any investors left to care about your policies.
|
#3 13 hrs ago
They want to take one family member off of a flight? How caring, thinking, and considerate they are.
|
#4 13 hrs ago
Dear Airlines, Your customers provide you with employment, and pay. If you piss off your customers they will find a family friendly tranportation source. Another airlines, buss, train, family vehicle are other options.
Airlines, we are supposed to be a free society, try using some common sense.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,615
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Dear Customers,
Flying is not a right. Your "ticket" is nothing more than a reservation and does not entitle you to a seat. If you don't care for the policies of the airlines, please feel free to seek alternate forms of transportation. If you do choose another form, please realize that a flight that takes four hours takes two days via car, bus, or train. Have fun with that.
|
#6 10 hrs ago
You're RIGHT! Bully the customer instead! DO IT!
I love a good object lesson in business ethics. There can be only one, Highlander!!
|
#7 10 hrs ago
Dear Customer:
Fly our airlines instead of BHM Cattlecars! We may cost about 5 cents more per ticket but we don't send thugs out to rough you up for our logistics errors.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
Well if air travelers have no problem being herded in by Judas goats, and are unwilling to be treated with respect, that is their choice.
Airlines sell the idea that you have a seat on the airplane that they purchase a ticket for. If said purchase does not truly entitle you to a seat, then their dumb asses need to be run out of business, and consumer oriented airlines need to take over.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Soetoro
|266,426
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|SadButTrue
|1,526,220
|Health care vote puts Republicans on hot seat i...
|24 min
|Trump your President
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|Lou
|25,370
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|43 min
|Ronald
|452
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|52 min
|Trump your President
|883
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|53 min
|Truthmongerdotinfo
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,551
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|4 hr
|Womb Bound
|322
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC