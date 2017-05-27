There are on the Hot Air story from 21 hrs ago, titled Criminal charges for Tim Kaine's son over violent assault on Trump rally. In it, Hot Air reports that:

What's more surprising about this story that the alleged crime was charged in the first place or that you're hearing about it at all? On March 4th in St. Paul, Minnesota, a pro-Trump rally took place on the steps of the State Capitol rotunda. No sooner had the event gotten underway than liberal "counter-protesters" wearing masks showed up and began attacking the rally participants with mace, tasers, fireworks and fists.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hot Air.