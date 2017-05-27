Criminal charges for Tim Kaine's son over violent assault on Trump rally
There are 4 comments on the Hot Air story from 21 hrs ago, titled Criminal charges for Tim Kaine's son over violent assault on Trump rally. In it, Hot Air reports that:
What's more surprising about this story that the alleged crime was charged in the first place or that you're hearing about it at all? On March 4th in St. Paul, Minnesota, a pro-Trump rally took place on the steps of the State Capitol rotunda. No sooner had the event gotten underway than liberal "counter-protesters" wearing masks showed up and began attacking the rally participants with mace, tasers, fireworks and fists.
#1 20 hrs ago
Sigh... when clipart is lacking, slap up a meme...
I just saw yet another liberal quote from Biden. It is the definitive liberal policy. When people don't agree with his policy.... "Zzzzzzzz! Change!" Put that sith whammy on the riff raff.
Liberals aren't leading. IDIOTS like BIden excuse violence like a gold digger excusing all forms of bullying as long as they get their kaching. The party is damaged goods. They are so wrapped up in their ego trip, the only solution is to permanently bind them to their thugs and convict them of their crimes together.
#2 20 hrs ago
He probably hit a girl. Cowardly Democrats.
#3 20 hrs ago
Two new articles this week . One about a student who killed his roommate because of anti-muslim comments and one about a "ranting" person who killed two people who stopped him from verbally abusing two women. Now, the press had to point out that the first case used to be a neo-nazi while the second case, the victims are being marketed as dedicated Democrats.
Here's how this really works.(personal theories involved) Democrats are generally those aligned with the national matriarchy but they are also defined by a genetic factor. There's a basic math involved. If you assume that there's a feedback matrix in the cerebrum and that the cells are essentially cubical, the loop can essentially "round the corner" four times before overlapping occurs. This mechanism creates plateau levels of ego identity depending on how many genetic synaptic patterns are in the array. 1 to 4 patterns is the first level, 5 to 16 the second, and 17 to 64 the third, and so on. Synaptic activity is primarily the short term memory mechanism, while diffusion between cell membranes is how long term memory manifests.
Democrats favor the third level personalities, the "I" category over the second level "you" category which represents the majority of the population. They also try to recruit from other categories but they pretty much universally reject level 2 as "the enemy". Our two news item perps and victims could be any level but the biased press is working the stereotypes with passion.
This is how the party has gotten to their status as a cult of personality who thinks anyone who isn't agreeing with them is a level 2 enemy. They really aren't qualified to run their party as they are a minority who has increasingly disenfranchised anyone who isn't functioning on their level and defending their obvious defects. Because they have become a cult of personality, they can't really roll back the clock on their dogma. They are a train wreck in progress.
The only solution is a third party. The Republicans began as a third party. It was necessary at the time and Lincoln, much as he is revered, started off with many shortcomings that he had to think through. It had never been done before.
Now, Trump is a far older man, and I doubt he is at a stage in life where he is going to change much. What he does have is years of experience and a lack of political entrenchment. He is the choice for hiring someone to do some dirty work.
I still encourage political activism among liberals but NOT in favor of a party that has devolved into a caste system of opportunists who are selling off the legacy of their party. It really is time to find new leadership and that simply won't happen in this broken party nor will violence help you to rebuild the membership that your party enjoyed in the past.
You are in denial about your own frustration, but the absolute fact is that you're harboring your own toxic prejudices and you aren't qualified to lead more visionary people. If you EVER expect to lead, you will need to learn to follow first. You've just crippled your own party in favor of lockstep loyalty to lesser leadership. Joseph Stalin is your legacy and your future. It's not anything that I would ever fight for.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,681
#4 15 hrs ago
Who's Tim Kaine?
