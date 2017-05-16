Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa

Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBI director One Texas lawmaker is taking his name out of the running for FBI director. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/national/2017/05/16/cornyn-says-he-stay-senate-wont-fbi-director/101752918/ WASHINGTON - Texas Sen. John Cornyn has taken himself out of the running to be FBI director, telling the Trump administration that he'll stay in the Senate.

