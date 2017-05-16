Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa

Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, w...

WASHINGTON - Texas Sen. John Cornyn has taken himself out of the running to be FBI director, telling the Trump administration that he'll stay in the Senate.

