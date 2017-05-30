Cop Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Fired For Lying On Department Application
There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 13 hrs ago, titled Cop Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Fired For Lying On Department Application. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
The Cleveland Police Department fired an officer for not adhering to department rules Tuesday. The officer first attracted national attention when he fatally shot a 12-year-old black boy.
#1 12 hrs ago
More sloppy government problem disposal.
#2 4 hrs ago
According to the Democrat Leftist paid protesters, the cops are supposed to ask a gang banger if the gun is a real gun. The Democrat Left in America is intent on destroying civilization.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#3 1 hr ago
Well it started with one continent. Then went to Chicago, NYC and LA.
