Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap for aides
When the report burst forth alleging that President Donald Trump had revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats, the White House quickly dispatched Trump's national security adviser to declare that the story "as reported is false." By the next morning, however, H.R. McMaster's pronouncement was undercut by Trump himself, making the aide the latest to face a public conflict with the boss in a White House where credibility problems are becoming an occupational hazard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,506
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|36 min
|WORTH REPEATING
|3,791
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|41 min
|Vickie
|1,532,068
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Crow__
|268,408
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 hr
|Right Wing Imbies
|1,606
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|42
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Roger Dat
|240,665
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|161
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC