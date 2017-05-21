Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing
There are 3 comments on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from 15 hrs ago, titled Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is surrounded by reporters as he leaves a briefing of the full Senate by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, at the Capitol, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Washington. Members of key congressional committees pledged Sunday to proceed with aggressive investigations into Russia's meddling into the U.S. election and any ties with the Trump campaign, saying the American people need a full airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted.
#1 11 hrs ago
Actual obstruction of justice done right in their faces by Obama meddling with and eliminating any investigation into Hillary's illegal behavior and they did nothing. That tells you the character of these Democrats and anarchomedia, who fantasize and project their own criminal collusion onto Trump. Obama publicly obstructed justice and they can't remember.
#2 11 hrs ago
Shumer and Waters have not been scared to stand up to Trump like Ryan and McConnell
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,882
Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
Another AP story that is leftist bias credited to a source that cut and pasted it. What a showing of sniveling wimps that lie because the truth doesn't fit their mantra.
