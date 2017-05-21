Congressional panels pledge thorough ...

Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing

There are 3 comments on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from 15 hrs ago, titled Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is surrounded by reporters as he leaves a briefing of the full Senate by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, at the Capitol, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Washington. Members of key congressional committees pledged Sunday to proceed with aggressive investigations into Russia's meddling into the U.S. election and any ties with the Trump campaign, saying the American people need a full airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
Actual obstruction of justice done right in their faces by Obama meddling with and eliminating any investigation into Hillary's illegal behavior and they did nothing. That tells you the character of these Democrats and anarchomedia, who fantasize and project their own criminal collusion onto Trump. Obama publicly obstructed justice and they can't remember.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Iran Contra RayGONE

Ellicott City, MD

#2 11 hrs ago
Shumer and Waters have not been scared to stand up to Trump like Ryan and McConnell

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,882

Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
Another AP story that is leftist bias credited to a source that cut and pasted it. What a showing of sniveling wimps that lie because the truth doesn't fit their mantra.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More 2 min Start at the Top 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,534,031
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 3 min Chilli J 959
News Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich files another appeal on... 3 min online reality bu... 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 min swampmudd 2,263
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Frankie Rizzo 25,585
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min RiccardoFire 5,934
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Chicagoan by Birth 240,774
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 13 min Big Al 581
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Just call me Abe 3 269,604
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC