There are 2 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled Congressional Budget Office.

The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama 's health care law. The nonpartisan office also says that compared with Obama's 2010 overhaul, average premiums for people buying individual policies would be lower.

RustyS

But we still get to keep the $2500/yr we all saved under obamacare - right?
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

It is not a health bill. Ask the Supreme Court, it is a tax. Seventeen new taxes to be exact so the left could do their vote buying by income redistribution.
