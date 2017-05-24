There are on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled Congressional Budget Office. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama 's health care law. The nonpartisan office also says that compared with Obama's 2010 overhaul, average premiums for people buying individual policies would be lower.

