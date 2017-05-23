Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate court mercy
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 16 hrs ago, titled Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate court mercy. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
A white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church has petitioned an appeals court for mercy. Attorneys for Dylann Roof filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,938
Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
Mercy, well give him a choice, hanging or the gas chamber. There is no further need to waste oxygen on this maggot.
