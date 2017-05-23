Condemned church shooter Roof seeks a...

Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate court mercy

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 16 hrs ago, titled Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate court mercy. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

A white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church has petitioned an appeals court for mercy. Attorneys for Dylann Roof filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,938

Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
Mercy, well give him a choice, hanging or the gas chamber. There is no further need to waste oxygen on this maggot.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 min Truth is might 24,345
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 min Truth is might 314,310
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 22 min Ludwig von Kleind... 1,534,750
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 38 min Deep Grope 260
News Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard 1 hr anonymous 2
News Illegal Alien Activist Charged with 103 Acts of... 1 hr spytheweb 2
News Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un... 1 hr spytheweb 7
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Aquarius-WY 2,484
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr CodeTalker 269,815
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 3 hr After Midnight 738
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Well Well 240,858
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC