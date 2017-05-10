Commencement speech by No. 2 Senate Republican canceled
There are 4 comments on the Yahoo! story from 14 hrs ago, titled Commencement speech by No. 2 Senate Republican canceled. In it, Yahoo! reports that:
A commencement address by the No. 2 Senate Republican was canceled Friday after opposition from students at the historically black university where he was scheduled to speak.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
#1 9 hrs ago
It is just like President Reagan told a crowd of raucous college students: "You people don't want to know the truth. That's why you're stupid."
#2 6 hrs ago
The Leftist Democrats destroying Freedom of Speech need to make up their mind. Either they are going to be Fascist, or Communist. Combining the two confuses people. As the cure for their madness continues to develop, the plurality of targets is a bonus, however.
Laval, Canada
#3 3 hrs ago
Again Democrats (leaders) had turned into Right wingers ! It more like Deep state , the real problem is right wings like Neocons/Nazis/Zionists that really controls our US govt! Will you do research on US history! Sheeesh!
"Democrats gone to Right and Republicans to Insanity" Bill Maher , political career Commentator
Laval, Canada
#4 2 hrs ago
and the deep state got you supporting whether u know it or not! Mabhaahahahaaaa
