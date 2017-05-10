Commencement speech by No. 2 Senate R...

Commencement speech by No. 2 Senate Republican canceled

There are 4 comments on the Yahoo! story from 14 hrs ago, titled Commencement speech by No. 2 Senate Republican canceled. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

A commencement address by the No. 2 Senate Republican was canceled Friday after opposition from students at the historically black university where he was scheduled to speak.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,494

Casper, WY

#1 9 hrs ago
It is just like President Reagan told a crowd of raucous college students: "You people don't want to know the truth. That's why you're stupid."
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#2 6 hrs ago
The Leftist Democrats destroying Freedom of Speech need to make up their mind. Either they are going to be Fascist, or Communist. Combining the two confuses people. As the cure for their madness continues to develop, the plurality of targets is a bonus, however.

uIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACEU

Laval, Canada

#3 3 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The Leftist Democrats destroying Freedom of Speech need to make up their mind. Either they are going to be Fascist, or Communist. Combining the two confuses people. As the cure for their madness continues to develop, the plurality of targets is a bonus, however.
Again Democrats (leaders) had turned into Right wingers ! It more like Deep state , the real problem is right wings like Neocons/Nazis/Zionists that really controls our US govt! Will you do research on US history! Sheeesh!

"Democrats gone to Right and Republicans to Insanity" Bill Maher , political career Commentator
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACEU

Laval, Canada

#4 2 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
It is just like President Reagan told a crowd of raucous college students: "You people don't want to know the truth. That's why you're stupid."
and the deep state got you supporting whether u know it or not! Mabhaahahahaaaa
Chicago, IL

