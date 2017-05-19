Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
There are 5 comments on the KRMG-AM Tulsa story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference. In it, KRMG-AM Tulsa reports that:
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. "I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," said Sen. Richard Burr , the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Still waiting on those jobs. It's times like this that your nepotism really ticks me off.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
It'll be another yawning session sprinkled with the usual "I can't answer that." "I have no knowledge of that." "Yes it could of..." "Yes it might of..." "Yes it would of..." "No, there's no evidence."
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Really, all we need now is for Vladimir Putin to say he has the names of "Democrats" who've been colluding with Russia, and refuse to expose them. Americans would enjoy the hysteria as much as the Russians would.
|
United States
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Sounds like Trump has created an atmosphere where Putin calls all the shots.
Start studying the Cyrillic Alphabet.
|
#5 8 min ago
Are we waiting for him to say it did not happen?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|2 min
|Red Crosse
|472
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|2 min
|Hillary LOST
|140
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|swampmudd
|2,002
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|5 min
|Retribution
|41
|US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym...
|6 min
|spocko
|117
|Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpo...
|7 min
|spocko
|33
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,547
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|IND
|269,366
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Teaman
|1,533,542
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|Justice Dale
|240,795
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC