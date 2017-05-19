Comey agrees to testify before Senate...

Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference

There are 5 comments on the KRMG-AM Tulsa story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference. In it, KRMG-AM Tulsa reports that:

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. "I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," said Sen. Richard Burr , the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
Still waiting on those jobs. It's times like this that your nepotism really ticks me off.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 13 hrs ago
It'll be another yawning session sprinkled with the usual "I can't answer that." "I have no knowledge of that." "Yes it could of..." "Yes it might of..." "Yes it would of..." "No, there's no evidence."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 12 hrs ago
Really, all we need now is for Vladimir Putin to say he has the names of "Democrats" who've been colluding with Russia, and refuse to expose them. Americans would enjoy the hysteria as much as the Russians would.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Snark Attack

United States

#4 5 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Really, all we need now is for Vladimir Putin to say he has the names of "Democrats" who've been colluding with Russia, and refuse to expose them. Americans would enjoy the hysteria as much as the Russians would.
Sounds like Trump has created an atmosphere where Putin calls all the shots.

Start studying the Cyrillic Alphabet.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#5 8 min ago
Are we waiting for him to say it did not happen?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 2 min Red Crosse 472
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 2 min Hillary LOST 140
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 min swampmudd 2,002
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 5 min Retribution 41
News US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym... 6 min spocko 117
News Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpo... 7 min spocko 33
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 min Frankie Rizzo 25,547
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 9 min IND 269,366
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min Teaman 1,533,542
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 33 min Justice Dale 240,795
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC