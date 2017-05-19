There are on the KRMG-AM Tulsa story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference. In it, KRMG-AM Tulsa reports that:

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. "I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," said Sen. Richard Burr , the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

