Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping requirement
There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping requirement. In it, Fox News reports that:
Colorado Republicans used a late-night filibuster Monday to block the nation's first requirement that oil and gas producers provide the locations of all their gas lines. Democrats who rule the House were planning to pass the bill before midnight, their deadline to get it to the governor's desk before the Legislature concludes work for the year.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
The real reason Democrats want pipeline locations specifically mapped is to empower their Bolshevik elements to increased sabotage. People must be educated in the sinister designs of a Party platform so thoroughly approved by the radical Communist Party USA.
|
