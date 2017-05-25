Coal Is in a Death Spiral as India Ca...

Coal Is in a Death Spiral as India Cancels 14 Gigs and Solar Prices Plummet

China and India have knocked the United States off the top spot of the index of best places to invest in renewables. Analysts cite the impact of Trump's policies in favor of coal and petroleum.

