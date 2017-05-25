Coal Is in a Death Spiral as India Cancels 14 Gigs and Solar Prices Plummet
China and India have knocked the United States off the top spot of the index of best places to invest in renewables. Analysts cite the impact of Trump's policies in favor of coal and petroleum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,536,757
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Erl
|3,091
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|12 min
|Barmsweb
|84,714
|These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be...
|13 min
|JUST SAYIN
|73
|Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall'
|13 min
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|75
|Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ...
|16 min
|too much
|42
|Here Comes President Boo Boo: Trump's Tour as R...
|17 min
|o see the light
|4
|Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ...
|26 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|99
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|54 min
|Impeach Trump Now
|270,806
|Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|88
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC