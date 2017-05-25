Chaos at Texas State House! Democrat Threatens to Shoot Republican...
There are 14 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 17 hrs ago, titled Chaos at Texas State House! Democrat Threatens to Shoot Republican.... In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
The illegals were holding signs that read, "I am an illegal and here to stay," and "No SB4 No Hate." 'I'll put a bullet in his head:' Fistfight nearly erupts on final day of contentious legislative session https://t.co/ryhiJDRjzp #txlege Joaquin Castro denounces Matt Rinaldi for calling ICE when hundreds protested against #SB4 in House gallery pic.twitter.com/v731qOARXa As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
#1 17 hrs ago
Ok, time to take a break from the news, for me anyway. Good day.
United States
#2 17 hrs ago
Just another Second Ammendment Enthusiast out of control.
United States
#3 16 hrs ago
Just another violent Democrat out f control.
#4 15 hrs ago
Just another group of Democrats defending illegal aliens on the floor of the Texas House. They came close to getting themselves shot.
#5 9 hrs ago
Civil War is already in action. Everyone is just jockeying for position and indoctrinating the masses.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,148
Location hidden
#6 9 hrs ago
Lock n load.
Since: Mar 09
11,296
The Left Coast
#7 7 hrs ago
The wac-left is stockpiling play-doh and safe zones, just in case.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,148
Location hidden
#8 6 hrs ago
The liberals play dough is about the only thing sticking. It sure isn't their fake news or communistic ideas.
#9 6 hrs ago
So the title of the article is inaccurate?
Thanks for clarification.
#10 4 hrs ago
Since demonrats do not care for firearms, was this a play-doh gun that had to be shaped to threaten with?
Since: Mar 09
11,296
The Left Coast
#11 4 hrs ago
According to the liberal new world order rules, using your finger and thumb to point at someone constitutes a deadly threat.
#12 3 hrs ago
What part of illegal alien do the Democrats not understand? Do they think they make law just by opening their mouths? Come to America like a grown up man, legal, ready to take care of yourself, and your family. Don't come like a female dog with your tail between your legs.
#13 3 hrs ago
Murder is natural to democrats. Whenever they dont want to follow the law its time to kill.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,148
Location hidden
#14 2 hrs ago
Just not face to face. Then snowflakes melt.
|Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|43
|Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr...
|1 hr
|californio
|92
