There are 14 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 17 hrs ago, titled Chaos at Texas State House! Democrat Threatens to Shoot Republican.... In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:

The illegals were holding signs that read, "I am an illegal and here to stay," and "No SB4 No Hate." 'I'll put a bullet in his head:' Fistfight nearly erupts on final day of contentious legislative session https://t.co/ryhiJDRjzp #txlege Joaquin Castro denounces Matt Rinaldi for calling ICE when hundreds protested against #SB4 in House gallery pic.twitter.com/v731qOARXa As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users.

a_visitor

Reading, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
Ok, time to take a break from the news, for me anyway. Good day.

Psychiatrist

United States

#2 17 hrs ago
Just another Second Ammendment Enthusiast out of control.

Geezer

United States

#3 16 hrs ago
Psychiatrist wrote:
Just another Second Ammendment Enthusiast out of control.
Just another violent Democrat out f control.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 15 hrs ago
Just another group of Democrats defending illegal aliens on the floor of the Texas House. They came close to getting themselves shot.

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 9 hrs ago
Civil War is already in action. Everyone is just jockeying for position and indoctrinating the masses.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,148

Location hidden
#6 9 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Civil War is already in action. Everyone is just jockeying for position and indoctrinating the masses.
Lock n load.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,296

The Left Coast

#7 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Civil War is already in action. Everyone is just jockeying for position and indoctrinating the masses.
The wac-left is stockpiling play-doh and safe zones, just in case.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,148

Location hidden
#8 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

The wac-left is stockpiling play-doh and safe zones, just in case.
The liberals play dough is about the only thing sticking. It sure isn't their fake news or communistic ideas.

Whats Up

Beverly, MA

#9 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

The wac-left is stockpiling play-doh and safe zones, just in case.
So the title of the article is inaccurate?

Thanks for clarification.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#10 4 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

The wac-left is stockpiling play-doh and safe zones, just in case.
Since demonrats do not care for firearms, was this a play-doh gun that had to be shaped to threaten with?

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,296

The Left Coast

#11 4 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Since demonrats do not care for firearms, was this a play-doh gun that had to be shaped to threaten with?
According to the liberal new world order rules, using your finger and thumb to point at someone constitutes a deadly threat.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#12 3 hrs ago
What part of illegal alien do the Democrats not understand? Do they think they make law just by opening their mouths? Come to America like a grown up man, legal, ready to take care of yourself, and your family. Don't come like a female dog with your tail between your legs.

o see the light

El Paso, TX

#13 3 hrs ago
Murder is natural to democrats. Whenever they dont want to follow the law its time to kill.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,148

Location hidden
#14 2 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
Murder is natural to democrats. Whenever they dont want to follow the law its time to kill.
Just not face to face. Then snowflakes melt.

