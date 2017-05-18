Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight
There are 3 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that he will resign from Congress next month, a move that calls into quest... . U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks with reporters at his home Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Alpine, Utah.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,845
Location hidden
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Another dead fish wrapped in old Hillary press clippings has arrived.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
But things are so awesome for the Republicans.
They control everything, well, except trump.
Why would a R quit now? Doesn't Chaffetz have some crazy agenda he wants to push through?
Doesn't he want to write a bill hat has giant tax cuts for the wealthy in it?
Now is his chance to completely defund Planned Parenthood and he quits?? What about the poor little babies?
How is the NRA going to get more guns in schools to protect our kids without Chaffetz?
trump will not stand for this
What a disaster!!!
|
#3 5 hrs ago
A healthy 50 year old V.I.P. Republican with great career success doesn't quit to be with his family. Chaffetz may be a suspect of "White House leaks." And he's not the only personality on that list. And after the "leakers" are found, the next step is to review the validity of some "Freedom of The Press" aspects, in terms of violations of the "Sedition Act."
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,557
|California Democrats open convention with eye o...
|4 min
|Solarman
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Teaman
|1,533,573
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|7 min
|Smack Down
|6
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|7 min
|Ronald
|83
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|9 min
|Idiotic Interregnum
|20
|Trump says he's 'very close' to naming an FBI d...
|10 min
|Smack Down
|12
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|12 min
|RussianrepubliCONS
|269,411
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|31 min
|Big Al
|485
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|42 min
|Gotti
|2,036
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|District 1
|240,743
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC