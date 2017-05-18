Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle a...

Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight

There are 3 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that he will resign from Congress next month, a move that calls into question his political future. U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks with reporters at his home Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Alpine, Utah.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Another dead fish wrapped in old Hillary press clippings has arrived.

Putins Glock Holster

But things are so awesome for the Republicans.
They control everything, well, except trump.
Why would a R quit now? Doesn't Chaffetz have some crazy agenda he wants to push through?
Doesn't he want to write a bill hat has giant tax cuts for the wealthy in it?
Now is his chance to completely defund Planned Parenthood and he quits?? What about the poor little babies?
How is the NRA going to get more guns in schools to protect our kids without Chaffetz?
trump will not stand for this
What a disaster!!!
USA Today

A healthy 50 year old V.I.P. Republican with great career success doesn't quit to be with his family. Chaffetz may be a suspect of "White House leaks." And he's not the only personality on that list. And after the "leakers" are found, the next step is to review the validity of some "Freedom of The Press" aspects, in terms of violations of the "Sedition Act."
