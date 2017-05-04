There are on the Weyburn Review story from 20 hrs ago, titled Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid heavy criticism. In it, Weyburn Review reports that:

President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary has withdrawn his nomination in the face of growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans. Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement Friday that "false and misleading attacks" against him had turned his nomination into a distraction.

