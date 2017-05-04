Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid heavy criticism
There are 5 comments on the Weyburn Review story from 20 hrs ago, titled Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid heavy criticism. In it, Weyburn Review reports that:
President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary has withdrawn his nomination in the face of growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans. Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement Friday that "false and misleading attacks" against him had turned his nomination into a distraction.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weyburn Review.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Always a shame when you get 'attacked' by people using the racist & homophobic garbage you said in public.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
If the criticisms of his comments on muslims and lgbt people were false and misleading then he can repeat what he said and explain why his remarks did not suggest a bigoted, theocratic, talibangelical mullah with sex problems.
"Mark Green has insisted that being 'transgender is a disease,' was the lead sponsor of a Tennessee bill that would give companies license to discrimination against the LGBTQ community, and backed another Tennessee bill that would allow therapists to refuse service to LGBTQ clients."
huffpost
"The government exists to honor those people who live honorable who do good things – to reward people who behave well and to crush evil. So that means as a state senator, my responsibility very clearly in Romans 13 is to create an environment where people who do right are rewards and the people who do wrong are crushed. Evil is crushed. So I'm going to protect women in their bathrooms, and I'm going to protect our state against potential infiltration from the Syrian ISIS people in the refugee program. And whoever wants to stand up and take me on that, I'm ready to fight."
glaad
"At another point in the tea party meeting, Slate notes that Green agreed with an audience member who said former President Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen. And when asked if Obama was secretly a Muslim...Green refused to answer."
huffpost
"When an audience member read a passage from a school textbook that correctly stated that Muslims believe in all the prophets in the Old and New Testament, Green replied,'When you start teaching the pillars of Islam ... we will not tolerate that in this state.'"
huffpost
(Also the whole "states' rights" thing about how the federal government has no say over public schools in TN....)
|
Since: Mar 09
11,223
The Left Coast
|
#3 9 hrs ago
What difference does it make now?
|
#4 5 hrs ago
He claimed the "attacks" against him were misleading. I'd think the difference now, for such a good jaysus xrist person, is whether he was bearing false witness when he made that claim about the attacks on him.
On the other hand, the status of his eternal soul probably does not make much of a difference to decent Christians. Or Jesus.
smirk
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Mischaracterization of Green's comments are the abusive attempts of Democrats to disparage any and all Trump considerations. The issue ends there.
Nothing Green has said is untrue, or a specific insult to any group. The "Human Rights Campaign" is nothing more than a bigoted promotion of continued sexual maladjustment and confusion in America... a lobby for deviants and an arm of the Democrat Communists to establish increasing abnormality as acceptable.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|Lou
|25,469
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|Right Wingnuts
|508
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|1 hr
|New Resident
|34
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|1 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|154
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|9
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 hr
|Right Wingnuts
|953
|We Need To Expand E-Verify To Fight Illegal Imm...
|1 hr
|T Bone
|22
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,526,720
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|yep
|266,511
|US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym...
|3 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|35
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC