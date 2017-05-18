Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump impeachment
In this Monday, May 15, 2017 photo, Congressman Al Green speaks to media during a press conference in which he called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at the Houston Congressional District Office in Houston. The black Texas congressman said Saturday, May 20, that he's been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over him seeking impeachment of President Trump.
#1 8 hrs ago
Lol
#2 6 hrs ago
poor bastard he should not have called for the impeachment of President Trump who was legally elected.
where were green's demands for the impeachment of obummer when he was ignoring and breaking laws, he was supporting the black lies matter movement, & he was allowing folks to enter our country illegally - where was green's demands that hilllary be prosecuted when she lied to Congress, she had the illegal server, she destroyed government e-mails which were subpoenaed by Congress ,when she was doing the play for pay involving the clint-on foundation, approved the sale of uranium to Russia, etc....., etc.....
green has no creditability when it comes to calling for the impeachment of President Trump or any other official!!!
all he wants his is 15 seconds of fame! LOL
REPENT and SIN no more!
#3 6 hrs ago
Radical racist Blacks like Al Green and the rabid racist Maxine Waters of California, have no helpful place in American society. They simply resent Whites in authority, and they represent a dangerous element of social polarization in America.
#4 4 hrs ago
Trickster Democrats either creating such "threats" out of thin air, or faking such "calls" to give Green plausible deniability, are only covering up the fact of Democrat violence and rioting in the streets and the recent flurry of threats against Republicans, where they have to increase Congressional security to counter the credible terrorism constant from the Democrat paid and enabled "protesters." Al Green has been caught in so many falsehoods, this is the only answer he deserves.
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
29,286
Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
He should have stuck to singing :)
