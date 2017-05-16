California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug Crackdown 2 hours ago
California's attorney general and state lawmakers again moved Monday in the opposite direction from the Trump administration, this time on penalties for criminals.
California's attorney general and state lawmakers again moved Monday in the opposite direction from the Trump administration, this time on penalties for criminals. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra termed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' blanket call for harsher penalties for criminals "crazy" and "stupid," while state senators voted to roll back penalties for drug offenders.
#1 11 hrs ago
If you had elected a candidate that was not in bed with Wall St. you might not be having this tantrum right now.
#2 9 hrs ago
Come on man, if the law is stupid it's not a crime to break it. So what if they steal shit, they have to get money somehow. If the government would give them more money they could stop stealing. Give em a break man.
#3 9 hrs ago
True enough, they gave Obama the most money of any Presidential candidate,$43,000,000. Plus to beat Hillary Clinton: Barack Obama set new Wall Street fundraising record ...
www.politifact.com/truth-o.../hillary-clinton...
Mar 7, 2016 - "President Obama took more money from Wall Street in the 2008 ... It found that Obama received $44.3 million in 2008 from the "finance,...act.
#5 6 hrs ago
Enforce the laws. r change
#6 6 hrs ago
Enforce the laws, or change them. We have plenty of room in our prisons when we ship illegals home.
#7 5 hrs ago
We all know that Republicans, "friended" by the private penitentiary industry, always advocate "getting tough on crime" by keeping prisons filled by convicting more people. We all know that Sessions, a squirrelly old-fashioned Southern white supremacist, would have any compunction about filling them per tradition with disenfranchised minorities.
#8 5 hrs ago
Excuse me, but there wouldn't be anyone to fill the prisons if these people didn't break the laws. Ever think about that? These are not innocent babes we are jailing. They are criminals.
#9 5 hrs ago
Why is it Kuda that almost all the Prisons are full of liberals that can no longer vote due to their criminal mentality. Maybe you should concentrate on that more than who owns the prisons.
#10 5 hrs ago
Since you raise valid considerations for discussion, there's nothing of us to excuse:
1) Your premise that "there wouldn't be anyone to fill the prisons if these people didn't break the laws" is not true. We could fill empty prison cells with people other than "these people" (disenfranchised minorities)-- nor do we have an obligation to fill empty prison cells with anyone.
2) Even if your premise that "these people" were equally guilty of crime, that does not mean that disenfranchised minorities are not more likely to be convicted or equally sentenced. Do you really believe that justice is completely blind (free of bias)?
#11 4 hrs ago
You are so funny!
Are you suggesting that it was Hillary, who was not in the bed with the Wall Street?
#12 4 hrs ago
Disenfranchised? I did not know they were selling franchises to get into prison. Must be successful, they are full. People go to prison due to their own actions and the choices they make in life.
#13 3 hrs ago
Again. Don't do the crime, and you won't have to do the time!! It isn't rocket science. More minorities are jailed, because a greater number of them commit our crimes. They don't want an education, because then they would have to get jobs to take care of their illegitimate children.
#14 2 hrs ago
Looks like your "disenfranchised minorities" phrase is your mental crutch to lean on when something isn't to your liking. BOTH lawyers get to strike jurors in a serious crime to be sure their client gets a fair trial and when it comes back guilty, it's off to the slammer. We DO have an obligation to fill empty cells to protect people who OBEY the laws of society from those who don't. A CRIMINAL is just that, a CRIMINAL and that CRIMINAL forfeits his rights of freedom when he takes that path.
#15 2 hrs ago
But that is just it. Former President Obama didn't prosecute criminals if they committed what he thought were minor crimes, selling, and using drugs. President Trump wants all law breakers prosecuted. Big difference.
#16 1 hr ago
Well after all the Russians and Putin told him to prosecute them. They told Obama to go on vacation and leave the Ukraine to them.
#17 38 min ago
It's still a CRIME!!!! Crime comes in one size fits all. The system will determine what's the right fit for you. When you know you're doing something illegal, you deserve whatever comes your way. If parents would spend as much time and effort raisin' their children, there would be no need for the drama,crying, finger pointing, and head bobbling in the courtroom as their "good little boy" is lead out in cuffs. PARENTS: YOUR children are the results of YOUR upbringing and lessons in life. Don't complain when the penal system takes over where YOU left off. What we do need is more of the old fashioned reform schools to try to divert school age thugs and gangsta wannabes away from the path to prison. Getting their education, a skill or trade, and living in a regimented environment with chores and responsibilities would deter many but not all away from a life of crime or ending up face down in the street.
