There are on the Bloomberg story from 15 hrs ago, titled California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug Crackdown 2 hours ago. In it, Bloomberg reports that:

California's attorney general and state lawmakers again moved Monday in the opposite direction from the Trump administration, this time on penalties for criminals. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra termed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' blanket call for harsher penalties for criminals "crazy" and "stupid," while state senators voted to roll back penalties for drug offenders.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bloomberg.