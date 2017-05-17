California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era communist ban
There are 2 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 6 hrs ago, titled California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era communist ban. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:
A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn Wednesday after the sponsor said he learned it caused veterans and Vietnamese-Americans "distress and hurt." Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a Democrat from the San Francisco Bay Area, announced he was shelving the bill and apologized to veterans and people who fled the communist regime in Vietnam.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,757
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Well duh
|
#2 1 hr ago
The bigger problem is some of the worst Communists won't register, or admit to their allegiances. Communists are famous foremost for their lies and perfidy. The end justifies the means for them, which is what we see consistently with the new Left in the Democrat Party, who use any and all means to disrupt and sabotage society. Thus, the West Coast has many Communist operatives already in government and agencies empowered by Communists in government. Their commitment to history means their vision is long term and patient. It has taken them fifty years to destroy the American fabric to the state we see today. As the Dalai Lama so succinctly identified Communists, they are the worst of the worst.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Julia
|268,700
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,532,624
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|MayDay
|1,645
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 min
|Truth is might
|314,254
|New Orleans begins takedown of 3rd Confederate-...
|10 min
|JUST SAYIN
|34
|Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate
|10 min
|Just Think
|1
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|25 min
|Holla brudda
|11
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 hr
|Memory cancer
|283
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|retro avenger
|240,687
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC