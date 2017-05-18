California Democratic chair race angers 'Berniecrats'
Bauman is running against Kimberly Ellis to succ... . Kimberly Ellis, who is running to head the California Democratic Party, addresses the California Democratic Party convention Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
#1 10 hrs ago
Who cares? They're still going to run Hillary Clinton in 2020. There isn't any other goal for them.
#2 8 hrs ago
They need to burn some cars, block some freeways, yell, scream, beat up some people if they want to show they really, really care.
#3 8 hrs ago
Who cares? That should be everyone who cares about improving America's healthcare program, as opposed to robbing Americans of a healthcare program to pay for a tax reduction program for the wealthy.
Tax cuts for the wealthy is the Republicans' only agenda.The only way to improve healthcare is not to shut it down, but to institute a single payer program. That's what the issue dividing California Democrat Party is about -- its healthcare platform -- the future of healthcare in the U.S.-- letting the Republicans rob Americans' healthcare vs. keeping and improving their healthcare program by making better benefits available to everyone at lower cost.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#4 7 hrs ago
Same lies and liberal talking points for 30 years. Still swimming in the swamp right kuda. Your boy Obama ruined healthcare, jobs and the economy with his rendition of health care. It's a cancer that is eating itself.
