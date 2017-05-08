Bill Clinton and James Patterson co-w...

Bill Clinton and James Patterson co-writing a thriller

There are 1 comment on the The Tribune story from 9 hrs ago, titled Bill Clinton and James Patterson co-writing a thriller. In it, The Tribune reports that:

The former president and the best-selling novelist are collaborating on a thriller, "The President is Missing," to come out June 2018 as an unusual joint release from rival publishers - Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co. In a statement Monday provided to The Associated Press, the publishers called the book "a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,233

The Left Coast

#1 5 hrs ago
Turns out it was the president, in the oval office, with a cigar.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Adolph Messerschmitt 267,030
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 3 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL... 59
News Fox News journo 'fired for reporting sex discri... 3 min Fcvk tRump 7
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 3 min Retribution 27
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 5 min Trump your President 1,101
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 min Black Snake Moan 68
News Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron... 10 min Retribution 23
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Adolph Messerschmitt 1,527,591
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 1 hr make me great again 264
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... 4 hr Tm Cln 125
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC