Bill Clinton and James Patterson co-writing a thriller
There are 1 comment on the The Tribune story from 9 hrs ago, titled Bill Clinton and James Patterson co-writing a thriller. In it, The Tribune reports that:
The former president and the best-selling novelist are collaborating on a thriller, "The President is Missing," to come out June 2018 as an unusual joint release from rival publishers - Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co. In a statement Monday provided to The Associated Press, the publishers called the book "a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,233
The Left Coast
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Turns out it was the president, in the oval office, with a cigar.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Adolph Messerschmitt
|267,030
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|3 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL...
|59
|Fox News journo 'fired for reporting sex discri...
|3 min
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|3 min
|Retribution
|27
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|5 min
|Trump your President
|1,101
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 min
|Black Snake Moan
|68
|Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron...
|10 min
|Retribution
|23
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Adolph Messerschmitt
|1,527,591
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|1 hr
|make me great again
|264
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|125
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC