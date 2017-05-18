There are on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 10 hrs ago, titled Biden: It's time for America to regain unity and purpose. In it, WBT-AM Charlotte reports that:

Former Vice President Joe Biden is offering assurances that the country's current divisiveness brought on by a presidential election that "churned up some of the ugliest realities" of American life will be temporary. Biden spoke Sunday to graduates at Maine's Colby College, urging them to resist the impulse to throw up their hands after an election that played to society's "baser instincts."

