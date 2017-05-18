Biden: It's time for America to regain unity and purpose
Former Vice President Joe Biden is offering assurances that the country's current divisiveness brought on by a presidential election that "churned up some of the ugliest realities" of American life will be temporary. Biden spoke Sunday to graduates at Maine's Colby College, urging them to resist the impulse to throw up their hands after an election that played to society's "baser instincts."
#1 9 hrs ago
Hmm. Could Senator Biden be thinking about running for President in 2020?
#2 7 hrs ago
More deflection from Democrats, who have spent every goddamn moment with lying, undermining rhetoric actually invoking violence and ignorance. Now, they again try to play the innocent bystander card, just as they play the race card, the pervert card, the woman abuse card and the child abuse card every time they continue to lose credibility with common Americans.
#4 7 hrs ago
Seems so. Too little too late.
Trump fans will still dominate because they can't be wrong.
Even if the USA turns into an ashy hellscape, Trump fans will blame anyone but Trump and keep thinking Trump will make America great again.
Biden will be wasting his time and ruining his health for nothing.
#5 7 hrs ago
Ahhh, do we sense the depression of losers and deviants? You've spent your time defending the criminal behavior of Obama/Biden/Clinton. Biden's son partaking of the theft of Russian gas supplies in Ukraine should guarantee his health. Look how much money other Democrats like Gore have made off you suckers.
United States
#6 7 hrs ago
How are all those new coal mining jobs coming along?
Since: Mar 09
11,269
The Left Coast
#7 7 hrs ago
I hope so.
#8 6 hrs ago
Would gay marriage guy just shut up already?
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,563
#9 4 hrs ago
Like those who walked out of our VP's speech at Notre Dame, Shotgun Joe Biden is what Stalin & Hitler referred to as "useful idiots".
Since: Dec 09
13,032
Location hidden
#10 4 hrs ago
I always thought he looks like the creature from the Blue Lagoon movie. Not this pictre as ch, bt there are other pictures of hi,m that do, in my opinion of coarse.
Since: Dec 09
13,032
Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
The creatre fro the blue lagoon.
http://www.google.com/search...
#12 2 hrs ago
It's time for America to regain unity and purpose?
It's sure as he11 not going to happen with democrats in office.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,563
#13 2 hrs ago
Yuppers, they're the idiots who came up with "diversity is our strength".
#14 1 hr ago
Hes increasing the National Debt
