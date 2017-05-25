Barack Obama charms golfing crowds du...

Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round at St Andrews

There are 12 comments on the Braintree and Witham Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round at St Andrews.

Former US president Barack Obama has teed off his first visit to Scotland with a round of golf in St Andrews. He is expected to speak to business leaders in Edinburgh later on Friday when he gives a speech for The Hunter Foundation.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,042

Location hidden
#1 14 hrs ago
Ah yes, back to his old tricks. Vacation vacation vacation. Then speech speech speech.

Boorish Businessman

Beverly, MA

#2 14 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Ah yes, back to his old tricks. Vacation vacation vacation. Then speech speech speech.
Jealous Much?

You can be sure that when Trump is done being president, he will not get a warm welcome from Europe.

He will have to travel to the Philippines where he and Duarte can Enjoy some locker room talk.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 12 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Ah yes, back to his old tricks. Vacation vacation vacation. Then speech speech speech.
Oh yes our village idiot made out of his cage just in time to add his daily super stupid comment :-/

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 9 hrs ago
This really isn't national news. Tell us about the jobs.
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#5 9 hrs ago
No, no. We need to know where this guy is at all times. He is so sneaky. Keep him golfing.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#6 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Ah yes, back to his old tricks. Vacation vacation vacation. Then speech speech speech.
And Obama, as he leisurely cruise's the globe still doesn't get as many tees in as Loser Donald Trump has in less than 125 days.
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#7 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
This really isn't national news. Tell us about the jobs.
Carrier Air Conditioning announced the coming Layoffs of 600 at the Indiana plan Mike Pence committed $7 million dollars in state tax cuts to for retraining 700 manufacturering jobs there in Indiana

That's at the factor used as the Donald Trump Pony Show during his campaign
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,280

The Left Coast

#8 7 hrs ago
He's like a rock star, well a rap star anyway.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,375

Location hidden
#9 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
This really isn't national news. Tell us about the jobs.
Well, I was one of eight boys. Pappy took us west in '88, where I found work as an outlaw. Like I told the judge, that feller never should have dealt that fifth ace. Now where's that dang spittoon?
American_Infidel

“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”

Since: Mar 09

31,082

CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!

#10 6 hrs ago
He should be good at it... he's had 8 years of practice at the most expensive golf courses on the taxpayer's dime

a_visitor

Reading, PA

#11 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Ah yes, back to his old tricks. Vacation vacation vacation. Then speech speech speech.
All polititians take vacations on the tax dollars dime.
Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#12 1 hr ago
He'll self-destruct worse than as a President. He might follow in his son's footsteps by stalking and attacking a community watch fellow, or he might prance around a Walmart with a realistic AK47 BB gun challenging all the White people to call the Man. Whatever he chooses, a squealing feminine high kick won's save him from the inevitable.
