Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round at St Andrews
There are 12 comments on the Braintree and Witham Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round at St Andrews. In it, Braintree and Witham Times reports that:
Former US president Barack Obama has teed off his first visit to Scotland with a round of golf in St Andrews. He is expected to speak to business leaders in Edinburgh later on Friday when he gives a speech for The Hunter Foundation.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,042
Location hidden
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Ah yes, back to his old tricks. Vacation vacation vacation. Then speech speech speech.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Jealous Much?
You can be sure that when Trump is done being president, he will not get a warm welcome from Europe.
He will have to travel to the Philippines where he and Duarte can Enjoy some locker room talk.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Oh yes our village idiot made out of his cage just in time to add his daily super stupid comment :-/
|
#4 9 hrs ago
This really isn't national news. Tell us about the jobs.
|
#5 9 hrs ago
No, no. We need to know where this guy is at all times. He is so sneaky. Keep him golfing.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
And Obama, as he leisurely cruise's the globe still doesn't get as many tees in as Loser Donald Trump has in less than 125 days.
|
#7 8 hrs ago
Carrier Air Conditioning announced the coming Layoffs of 600 at the Indiana plan Mike Pence committed $7 million dollars in state tax cuts to for retraining 700 manufacturering jobs there in Indiana
That's at the factor used as the Donald Trump Pony Show during his campaign
|
Since: Mar 09
11,280
The Left Coast
|
#8 7 hrs ago
He's like a rock star, well a rap star anyway.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,375
Location hidden
|
#9 7 hrs ago
Well, I was one of eight boys. Pappy took us west in '88, where I found work as an outlaw. Like I told the judge, that feller never should have dealt that fifth ace. Now where's that dang spittoon?
|
“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”
Since: Mar 09
31,082
CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!
|
#10 6 hrs ago
He should be good at it... he's had 8 years of practice at the most expensive golf courses on the taxpayer's dime
|
#11 2 hrs ago
All polititians take vacations on the tax dollars dime.
|
#12 1 hr ago
He'll self-destruct worse than as a President. He might follow in his son's footsteps by stalking and attacking a community watch fellow, or he might prance around a Walmart with a realistic AK47 BB gun challenging all the White people to call the Man. Whatever he chooses, a squealing feminine high kick won's save him from the inevitable.
|
|
