Architect of Dodd-Frank repeal bill agrees to key change
The Daily News-Record story from 6 hrs ago, titled Architect of Dodd-Frank repeal bill agrees to key change.
The architect of House legislation that would repeal much of the Dodd-Frank law enacted after the financial crisis has agreed to make a key change to the bill, clearing the way for the full House to take up the measure in coming weeks. The provision in question would have removed a cap on the fee that stores pay large banks when costumers use a debit card.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,964
Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
Typical, the liberals created the housing bubble which came from Carter to Clinton forcing lending institutions to make home loans to deadbeats, part time workers, illegals and many that only could qualify for a loan with a variable interest loan which went to fixed in three years to five years doubling in some cases the mortgage holders payment which most couldn't pay starting the foreclosure avalanche. Then they create a banking bill to punish the banks for doing what they were extorted to do by the likes of Clinton, Dodd and Franks. Many of Obama people became filthy rich by cooking the books on government guaranteed loans that were not good day one.
“Evolved hunter/gatherer”
Since: Jan 08
38,770
Location hidden
#2 27 min ago
Correct.
