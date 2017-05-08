Appeals court set to hear arguments on Trump's revised travel ban
There are 6 comments on the The Raw Story story from 9 hrs ago, titled Appeals court set to hear arguments on Trump's revised travel ban. In it, The Raw Story reports that:
Security check-point lines stretch well in the baggage claim area 19 Oct. 2001 at Denver International Airport President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people entering the United States from six countries faces its latest legal test on Monday before a federal appeals court in Virginia. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear an hour of oral arguments in the Trump administration's appeal of a March 16 ruling by Maryland-based federal judge Theodore Chuang.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Raw Story.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,233
The Left Coast
|
#1 8 hrs ago
They will lose, everyone knows that federal judges are supposed to set immigration policies.
|
United States
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Everyone knows that Trump is very selective about who he believes should and should not visit The United States.
Only those who can make him or his family members rich.
Hi concerns about illegal immigration is a smoke screen. He has profited well from undocumented workers.
He will again, when it suits him or his family.
Wait a minute and he will change his mind on every policy or person he selects to be in his circle.
Trump expects loyalty from his chosen, but his chosen cannot expect the same in return.
His chosen are disposable.
You are even less significant.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,479
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Funny, we are back to fake news I see. Pity you whiners can not find your ass with both hands.
|
United States
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Is Jarod's sister's promise to Chinese investors fake news?
|
Since: Mar 09
11,233
The Left Coast
|
#5 1 hr ago
That would explain how the Obama's net worth increased 438% in 8 years while he was president.
|
#6 7 min ago
What a loser!
tRumps done that in less than 2 months and still managed to get 16 rounds of golf in.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here'...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|2 min
|Tm Cln
|125
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL...
|1,527,515
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Jaks Store Owner
|266,878
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|4 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|1,056
|FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clint...
|6 min
|okimar
|98
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|9 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|243
|US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym...
|58 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL...
|103
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC