Appeals court set to hear arguments on Trump's revised travel ban

Security check-point lines stretch well in the baggage claim area 19 Oct. 2001 at Denver International Airport President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people entering the United States from six countries faces its latest legal test on Monday before a federal appeals court in Virginia. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear an hour of oral arguments in the Trump administration's appeal of a March 16 ruling by Maryland-based federal judge Theodore Chuang.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,233

The Left Coast

#1 8 hrs ago
They will lose, everyone knows that federal judges are supposed to set immigration policies.

Think About It

United States

#2 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
They will lose, everyone knows that federal judges are supposed to set immigration policies.
Everyone knows that Trump is very selective about who he believes should and should not visit The United States.

Only those who can make him or his family members rich.

Hi concerns about illegal immigration is a smoke screen. He has profited well from undocumented workers.

He will again, when it suits him or his family.

Wait a minute and he will change his mind on every policy or person he selects to be in his circle.

Trump expects loyalty from his chosen, but his chosen cannot expect the same in return.

His chosen are disposable.

You are even less significant.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,479

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Think About It wrote:
Everyone knows that Trump is very selective about who he believes should and should not visit The United States.

Only those who can make him or his family members rich.

Hi concerns about illegal immigration is a smoke screen. He has profited well from undocumented workers.

He will again, when it suits him or his family.

Wait a minute and he will change his mind on every policy or person he selects to be in his circle.

Trump expects loyalty from his chosen, but his chosen cannot expect the same in return.

His chosen are disposable.

You are even less significant.
Funny, we are back to fake news I see. Pity you whiners can not find your ass with both hands.

Shutting Down Now

United States

#4 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Funny, we are back to fake news I see. Pity you whiners can not find your ass with both hands.
Is Jarod's sister's promise to Chinese investors fake news?

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,233

The Left Coast

#5 1 hr ago
Think About It wrote:
Everyone knows that Trump is very selective about who he believes should and should not visit The United States.

Only those who can make him or his family members rich..........
That would explain how the Obama's net worth increased 438% in 8 years while he was president.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 7 min ago
RustyS wrote:
That would explain how the Obama's net worth increased 438% in 8 years while he was president.
What a loser!
tRumps done that in less than 2 months and still managed to get 16 rounds of golf in.
