Appalachia's approach to drugs at odd...

Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy

There are 2 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

In Appalachian states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, the tough-on-crime policy announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs counter to a recent emphasis on treatment and less prison time for low-level drug offenders. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul strongly opposed the Department of Justice directive, which reverses an Obama-era policy that prescribed leniency for nonviolent, low-level drug offenders.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Geezer

United States

#1 14 hrs ago
Our drug laws need a major overhaul, from top to bottom.
Mandatory sentences have proved to be ineffective.
Overloading our prisons with users and low lever drug dealers merely increases the burden on taxpayers and does nothing to solve the drug problems.
What is it going to take to wake up these old farts in Washington?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
Apparently having the highest percentage of incarcerated citizens in the world isn't quite good enough for our little shytstain of an AG.

At least the low paying jobs in public healthcare have societal value, unlike the low paying jobs in private for-profit prisons.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 min actorvet 5,807
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min Frankie Rizzo 25,473
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Yeah 1,530,679
News James Comey fired as FBI director 12 min Gotti 855
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 18 min Palin s Turkey Th... 394
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 25 min Porker 8,569
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 25 min Julia 267,762
News Obama starts defining his new role in the age o... 1 hr Slick Willie Oreilly 109
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Trumps leeches 240,578
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC