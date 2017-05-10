There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

In Appalachian states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, the tough-on-crime policy announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs counter to a recent emphasis on treatment and less prison time for low-level drug offenders. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul strongly opposed the Department of Justice directive, which reverses an Obama-era policy that prescribed leniency for nonviolent, low-level drug offenders.

