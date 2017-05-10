Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy
There are 2 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
In Appalachian states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, the tough-on-crime policy announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs counter to a recent emphasis on treatment and less prison time for low-level drug offenders. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul strongly opposed the Department of Justice directive, which reverses an Obama-era policy that prescribed leniency for nonviolent, low-level drug offenders.
#1 14 hrs ago
Our drug laws need a major overhaul, from top to bottom.
Mandatory sentences have proved to be ineffective.
Overloading our prisons with users and low lever drug dealers merely increases the burden on taxpayers and does nothing to solve the drug problems.
What is it going to take to wake up these old farts in Washington?
#2 8 hrs ago
Apparently having the highest percentage of incarcerated citizens in the world isn't quite good enough for our little shytstain of an AG.
At least the low paying jobs in public healthcare have societal value, unlike the low paying jobs in private for-profit prisons.
