Amtrak says 6 weeks of disruptions for Penn Station repairs

Rail travelers who have endured delays and cancellations prompted by equipment failures would face about six weeks of significant service disruptions this summer to accommodate repairs at Penn Station, the nation's busiest rail station, under a plan proposed by Amtrak. Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer's office said Tuesday an agreement has been reached in Congress to boost funding for Amtrak to $1.495 billion for the coming fiscal year, a $105 million increase over last year and the highest total since 2010.

