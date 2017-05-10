Amtrak says 6 weeks of disruptions fo...

Amtrak says 6 weeks of disruptions for Penn Station repairs

Rail travelers who have endured delays and cancellations prompted by equipment failures would face about six weeks of significant service disruptions this summer to accommodate repairs at Penn Station, the nation's busiest rail station, under a plan proposed by Amtrak. Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer's office said Tuesday an agreement has been reached in Congress to boost funding for Amtrak to $1.495 billion for the coming fiscal year, a $105 million increase over last year and the highest total since 2010.

Charlie

Reading, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
I would ride a train anyday before a plane.Sounds like this outfit is keeping on top of things.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,215

The Left Coast

#2 13 hrs ago
If you like lots of schedule delays, uncomfortable seating and have lots of time to spare, the $1.5BILLION government Amtrak is the thing for you.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
If you like lots of schedule delays, uncomfortable seating and have lots of time to spare, the $1.5BILLION government Amtrak is the thing for you.
Then you haven't much experience taking the Amtrak Metroliner between Boston Massachusetts and Richmond, Virginia. A vital link on the Eastern seaboard.
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 6 hrs ago
RetribAnything ution wrote:
<quoted text>

Then you haven't much experience taking the Amtrak Metroliner between Boston Massachusetts and Richmond, Virginia. A vital link on the Eastern seaboard.
Any thing this dirt bag Liberal has to say is well wrong.

