Americans split along party lines on firing of FBI director
There are 31 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 11 hrs ago, titled Americans split along party lines on firing of FBI director. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:
Amber Jordan, of Little Rock, Ark., poses for a photo after sharing her reaction to former FBI Director James Comey's termination at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tue... .
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,634
#1 10 hrs ago
So let's see.....
I do not have confidence in him any longer," Schumer said of Comey on Nov. 2.
Schumer called Comey's letter to Congress appalling.
Maybe he's not in the right job, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Nov. 2.
Harry Reid said in a Dec. 10 interview on MSNBC. Comey knew intelligence officials are hiding connections to the Russian government and deliberately kept this info a secret, he said.
The MSNBC host asked Reid if Comey should resign. Of course, yes, Reid replied.
The FBI director has no credibility, said Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), according to CBS.
My confidence in the FBI director's ability to lead this agency has been shaken, said Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).
All that and now those SAME people and that SAME party is acting like Comey is a Christ like figure who was just sacrificed by Trump playing the part of Pontius Pilate.
Spare us your indignation lefties.
Oh, BTW, it's within the President's rights to hire and fire as they see fit. I'll bet you wouldn't have heard a peep from the howling outraged if President Hillary had done the same thing.
#2 9 hrs ago
The term you're looking for is "Obstruction of Justice"
United States
#4 9 hrs ago
This isn't about Comey. It is about a president who is acting in an irrational manner.
This rash decision designed to cover up Trump's Russian ties has really over exposed his Russian involvement.
When Trump makes a rash decision that will lead to a serious loss of life to US citizens, will that be what it takes for the Republicans to wake up and realize that they let a madman in the office of the Presidency?
#5 9 hrs ago
Actually the applicable term is "hypocrisy". "Obstruction of justice" is the term used to discribe the meeting between Loretta Lynch and William Clinton that proceeded Comey's recommendation to not prosecute Hillary in spite of the overwhelming evidence of her guilt.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,567
Location hidden
#6 9 hrs ago
Lynch and Obama, of course it was obstruction. Hillary committed many felonies. Comey did not even try to compile evidence, set a grand jury or get court orders for any records. It was a sham investigation. Comey wanted to save Hillary from Jail time.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,634
#7 9 hrs ago
Everyone under the sun has been investigating the "Russian" thing and have found nothing.
I believe the term "Witch Hunt" would apply here, or maybe "waste of time".
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,567
Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
Waaaaaaaaaa, po ol liber can't cope with reality.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,215
NYC
#9 9 hrs ago
What crime was ever done in Russia, Comey? After almost one year of the Obama –Hillary regime using the FBI and wiretapping and unmasking investigating techniques against Trump, Flynn, Page and others of his team about collusion with Russia, the liberal media of Hillary and George Soros failed to show one Russian or one crime that was ever done by anyone. The Russian prostitutes that were noted in the ‘Dossier’ against trump which was made up by the British spy that was paid by Comey as the FBI Chief for his fake story proved to be a hoax. New York Times spreads the idea that Comey did not have enough money to investigate the alleged Russian prostitutes that British spy claim were paid by trump. President Trump needs a new patriotic FBI chief who will protect the rule of law and constitution from liberal democratic manipulators and mafia style politicians with foreign globalist agenda and with much money in their pockets such as Bill and Hillary Clinton who took control of the FBI and made it dysfunctional and inapt. It is time to clean the DC swamp where top level liberals led by Hillary Clinton and her attack dog mafia is above the rule of law. Evidently, Comey was dancing with the devil known as Hillary the crook! Hillary crimes will not go away or erased anytime soon why others are coming to light everyday while the damage that this evil woman caused to America will stay with us for many years which means that someday she will pay for her crimes like other criminals that were lucky for some time and enjoyed the freedom outside the prison cell even if they did not deserve it.
#10 9 hrs ago
You wouldn't know obstruction of justice from a bowel obstruction you streetcorner lawyer.
#11 9 hrs ago
He can't spell Mar-a-Lago either.
#12 8 hrs ago
<< Americans split along party lines on firing of FBI director >>
Everyone knows that Trump's firing of Comey is a partisan issue, but not everyone understands why. It's not as simple as Republicans vs. Democrats -- the interests of America's filthy rich class (and curiously some ordinary Americans who work hard ever day striving to become filthy rich and identify with them) vs. the vast majority of Americans (who may believe in the American dream, but recognize that while working hard may lead to personal satisfaction, social recognition and approval and a modicum of personal and family comfort, it's not the road to becoming filthy rich).
Indeed the partisan divide is a bit more complex since it's the creation of politicians with mixed motivations. On the one hand, they're in business for themselves getting paid well (with benefits) for their part-time job in congress and even better by lobbyists representing the interests of the filthy rich, while on the other, they need to keep getting elected in order to keep double-dipping so lavishly as the misrepresent their true motivations to their constituents.
We know that most politicians do whatever they feel they need to do to gain and maintain such power and wealth. Accordingly, Republicans are going to maintain their loyalty to authoritarian Donald Trump as long as the majority of their voting district remains loyal to him since they can count on him to rubber stamp their political agenda. Therein lies the partisan divide -- it depends on the loyalties of the polling districts, which the Republicans have skillfully engineered through gerrymandering, voter suppression , etc., but their districts aren't completely "bulletproof," especially in blue states, and some politicians are actually patriotic enough to break with their own personal and Republican loyalties in deference to their heartfelt loyalty to preserving American democracy.
#13 8 hrs ago
You can bet nobody pays kuda for writing speeches.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,567
Location hidden
#14 8 hrs ago
GREAT AGAIN:
Govt posts $182 billion surplus in April...
|
#15 8 hrs ago
No, they're called fake, phony scandals, IIRC.
Plus, one is 100% innocent unless there are indictments.
Those are the precedents set during the last Admin........
#16 8 hrs ago
Donald Trump once said he could shoot somebody on 5th avenue, rape 10 women, slap kids in the face and these stupid motherf$@$kers will still vote for me....
And those stupid mothetf_#@#ers still voted for him!
Trump voters are not leaders they are a bunch of followers who will blindly follow a man who called you a stupid motherf#@$$er.
You type of people put Hitler in control ...all you do is follow. Only sick individual speak about shooting people and you voted for this sick bastard.
You should never be allowed to vote again.
#17 8 hrs ago
Donald Trump is not even a man
...he is a little boy just like his wife called him...
It's time to put real men back in the White House and not this spoiled brat little boy.
#18 7 hrs ago
Yeah a real man - like Hillary.
#19 7 hrs ago
Not anyone, after her involvement with the xenophobic and misogynistic Grimes campaign......
So now we are subjected to her hysterical rhetoric already soundly rejected by the voting public........for free!
#20 7 hrs ago
Listen I'm just speaking as a human being ...I'm sick and tired of this Republican and Democrat crap because all this creates is this gang mentality...it's like the Crip vs the bloods...these people just blindly defend their party leader no matter what they do just because they are in the same gang...This is why Trump can say he can shoot someone on 5th avenue and these stupid mother$##ers will still vote for me...and those stupid [email protected] will stand up and cheer....yayyyyy Trump called me a stupid mother####er I'm voting for him!
So I will be the first to say that Hillary Clinton is a crook and belongs in jail for stupidly putting that server in her home...her intentions were criminal I'm sorry...But Donald Punk deserves to be under the Jail.
He is a real punk little boy...
He is not even a real man
Just listen to the things he says.
Now we know why his wife calls him a little boy.
#21 7 hrs ago
Comey should have been fired at the moment he didnt send the criminal Hillary to jail.
