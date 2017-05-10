Activists: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' unworthy of her name
There are 2 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 16 hrs ago, titled Activists: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' unworthy of her name. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
The ruling this week by a Massachusetts judge vacating Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction has angered the victim's family and roiled prosecutors. An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,618
Location hidden
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Wonder if it was because they would not let Hernandez use the women's bathrooms.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Sandra Bland Fairytale
Sandra Bland was a typical, angry black woman. All she had to do was comply and be on her way, but moronic, childish confrontation is the black way, so that later they can whine about being picked on. Years ago when I smoked I was told to put out my cigarette by a Highway Patrolman in California. I objected and he grabbed my wrist and took the cigarette out of my hand. I started to light another and he told me in no uncertain terms that he considered my cigarette a weapon--could be used as a weapon--and he would treat me accordingly if I lit another one. Ironically he pulled me over because my right blinker was not working, but my left was and I was changing lanes like an wild man while sailing up IH-5. My lane changes surprised a few nappers, causing them to hit their brakes and thus the ticket. It was a regular ticket, I had to appear in court and prove the blinker was now working, which required a receipt for the bulb in this case. I lost 10-minutes by getting pulled over, plus 2-hours and some minutes in traffic court to show the judge my receipt for two-bulbs. I don't miss Bland, nor anyone else like her, Black, white, brown, or yellow, but I would like to see the black insanity of continually crying about being picked on, especially when they cause their own grief, eliminated. Maybe giving them their own country--oh right, they have their own, so give them tickets to Liberia..
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,530,592
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Ray Jah
|803
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|6 min
|Ronald
|29
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|9 min
|Gadfly
|122
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|16 min
|Ronald
|771
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|16 min
|Michu Pichu
|4
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|22 min
|Trump In Trouble
|267,728
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|American Lady
|240,577
|Obama starts defining his new role in the age o...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|108
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC