9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to weigh Donald Trump's revised travel ban

For the second time in a week, government lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban - and once again, they can expect plenty of questions Monday about whether the ban was designed to discriminate against Muslims. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled arguments in Seattle over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging the travel ban, which would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#1 7 hrs ago
Leave it to the far lefts idea of an Appellate Court to decide anything not idiotically far left.

Just Saying

United States

#2 2 hrs ago
Oh, let me guess, you are a middle ground independent?

