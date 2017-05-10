4-nation drills postponed after craft...

4-nation drills postponed after craft runs aground on Guam

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

Military personnel from the United States, Japan, France and the United K... . The French stealth frigate Courbet is docked at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,530,256
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 1 min Into The Night 222
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Trump your President 641
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 min Tre H 5,784
News Westboro Baptist Church Says Obama, SCOTUS Goin... (Mar '11) 5 min Putin warns T ramp 49
News Obama starts defining his new role in the age o... 6 min okimar 99
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... 8 min CodeTalker 56
News FBI Director James Comey fired, White House say... 16 min Vlad 113
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min jock itch is toast 240,762
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC