17-Year-Old Syrian Arrested For Planning Suicide Attack In Berlin
The unidentified suspect said that he "had joined the jihad" in a letter to his mother. Police released a statement saying, "Evidence of the planning of a concrete act has not yet been identified during the police investigation."
