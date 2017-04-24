Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal no crime
There are 6 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal no crime. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist bragging about deploying troublemakers at Donald Trump presidential campaign rallies show no evidence that laws were broken. Conservative activist James O'Keefe and his investigative film group, Project Veritas, released secretly recorded and selectively edited video footage in October of Wisconsin-based liberal operative Scott Foval boasting about connections to the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
|
#2 9 hrs ago
No, Dems have Soros money which is basically money from Satan.
He's going to die this year and his bank accounts frozen. Sorry Alex, you ain't gettin a dime boy!
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Conspiracy is a crime. The Wisconsin Attorney General must be part of the conspiracy.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,250
Location hidden
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Gosh, your memory seems to have forgotten the 95% of union money and Hollywood's bequest to loser liberals. Both Hollywood and liberals live on scripts and make believe.
|
#5 1 hr ago
Let's not forget about the most corrupt asset the Democrats have, the MSM. They'll justify anything the Democrats do, including murder. Treasonous bastards.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,598
|
#6 1 hr ago
You're right now that the Clinton Foundation isn't raking in the big bucks anymore.....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|265,215
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 min
|The Troll Stopper
|26,093
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|positronium
|1,521,970
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|15 min
|American Independent
|28
|Under Trump, ICE arrests soar for migrants with...
|19 min
|southern at heart
|203
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|26 min
|ThomasA
|2,041
|Columbus schools to a refresha principals on ci...
|28 min
|FEMA Region 6
|2
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|37 min
|spud
|320
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|240,357
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|54 min
|spud
|74
|
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|181
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC