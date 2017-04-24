Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign vid...

Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal no crime

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist bragging about deploying troublemakers at Donald Trump presidential campaign rallies show no evidence that laws were broken. Conservative activist James O'Keefe and his investigative film group, Project Veritas, released secretly recorded and selectively edited video footage in October of Wisconsin-based liberal operative Scott Foval boasting about connections to the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!

DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#2 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
No, Dems have Soros money which is basically money from Satan.
He's going to die this year and his bank accounts frozen. Sorry Alex, you ain't gettin a dime boy!

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#3 8 hrs ago
Conspiracy is a crime. The Wisconsin Attorney General must be part of the conspiracy.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,250

Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
Gosh, your memory seems to have forgotten the 95% of union money and Hollywood's bequest to loser liberals. Both Hollywood and liberals live on scripts and make believe.

spud

New Holland, PA

#5 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Gosh, your memory seems to have forgotten the 95% of union money and Hollywood's bequest to loser liberals. Both Hollywood and liberals live on scripts and make believe.
Let's not forget about the most corrupt asset the Democrats have, the MSM. They'll justify anything the Democrats do, including murder. Treasonous bastards.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,598

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 1 hr ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Of course, Dems don't have the corporate dark money to disseminate misinformation like "conservatives" do.
Maybe next round, thanks to Citizens United!
You're right now that the Clinton Foundation isn't raking in the big bucks anymore.....

