Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declares emergency
Gov. Rick Scott said the proclamation will make it easier for state, regional and local agencies to "quickly work together to protect our families, visitors and communities." Wildfires are burning on a total of more than 23,800 acres of land and have destroyed 19 homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|huntcoyotes
|264,340
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|10 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,301
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|15 min
|Maria
|39
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|24 min
|Cabbage
|2
|Republicans Survive Election Scare and Narrowly...
|31 min
|BuildTheWall
|1
|North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ...
|38 min
|anonymous
|7
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|40 min
|anonymous
|6
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,298
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|3 hr
|duck you
|107
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|District 1
|239,904
|
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|4 hr
|Maria
|227
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC