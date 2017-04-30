Why do we feel so lonely?
There are 13 comments on the Palladium-Item story from 14 hrs ago, titled Why do we feel so lonely?. In it, Palladium-Item reports that:
Why do we feel so lonely? Despite all the ways to connect with others, many of us know the ache of loneliness. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2pjgx63 Being lonely can cause you so much stress your body goes into fight-or-flight mode.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,343
Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
Because there were not enough participation trophies to go around at the Soros paid ralley.
Since: Mar 09
11,209
The Left Coast
#2 9 hrs ago
Because the government won't pay for free play-doh, diaper pins and pinkpussy caps.
#3 9 hrs ago
Evidence is something you never seem to have to back up your demented fantasies le dimwit!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,603
#4 7 hrs ago
Because all of these ways to "connect" don't actually requiring having a face to face conversation.
Friends aren't people you actually hang out with anymore, they're people who "follow" you.
And we wonder why.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,343
Location hidden
#5 7 hrs ago
Pity, crapola, your moronic messaging is so far whacko, you need to soak your head in alum to get your head out.
#6 6 hrs ago
You're lonely because you are a nasty person to be around. Go cry to your lawyer or your "best friend". You KNOW what they are waiting for!
#7 6 hrs ago
Trumpflakes are lonely because after the Orange Goon gave it to them he never called.
#8 4 hrs ago
Again I ask, where's your evidence. You must have done post graduate studies in whacko crapola. Typical trumptard!
United States
#9 4 hrs ago
Statements such as this is one reason why lonliness swamps white males.The rest of the people are lonely because they are ignorant.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,343
Location hidden
#11 3 hrs ago
Do you smoke after having oral sex? Don't forget to take it out of your mouth before diving again.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,343
Location hidden
#12 3 hrs ago
Once again, meaningless drivel. You are consistent.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,403
MILKY WAY
#13 1 hr ago
We spend hours interacting with machines and barely minutes interacting with people.
#14 1 hr ago
Just as you have been under several screen names le dimwit! You are a typical trumptard....sub human filth! GFY!
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
