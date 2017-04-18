Why are executions stopped? Death penalty questions answered
There are 3 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Why are executions stopped? Death penalty questions answered. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
" Expect another long day of legal wrangling Thursday over Arkansas' plan to execute inmates in the coming week. Ledell Lee and Stacey Johnson were to be put to death Thursday night, but Johnson's execution was at least temporarily halted and Arkansas' ability to use one of its execution drugs was called into question.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Since: Mar 09
11,189
The Left Coast
#1 11 hrs ago
Why are executions stopped?
Progressive liberals feel sorry for the murderers and not their victims.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,132
Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
Another liberal judge appointed by Obama abusing his authority from the bench. Executions are state law.
#3 2 hrs ago
Executions are expensive, 30 years of appeals are a waste of money and time, plus the judicial system is NOT PERFECT! Once your dead, your dead, no turning back.
