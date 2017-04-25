White House refuses to hand over documents to Flynn-Russia investigation
White House officials have refused to turn over documents related to the hiring and firing of Michael T. Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, seen here in a Feb. 1 file photo, was fired over his contacts with Russian officials.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,232
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
The Russian investigation is fake news and always has been.
#3 11 hrs ago
Democrats still looking for Boris and Natasha!!
"Natasha, next time I get fiendish plan, do me big favor? Sharrup my mouth!"
#4 11 hrs ago
Like all other people in or out of government, I am allowed to speak to any foreign dignitary, just as you are allowed to, because it's not a crime. And what about Nancy Pelosi's unauthorized visit to Assad of Syria in 2007? She enraged President Bush over it. But the Congressional Majority was Democrat at that time. So we're in fact being told that Democrats can do it but Republicans can't.
#5 11 hrs ago
After all the secret meetings, etc., Obama had? Let me tell you paybacks a bitch.
#6 11 hrs ago
Finally, Scientists that make sense. Thank you Mr. President for your good decisions.
Since: Apr 09
21,203
Location hidden
#7 10 hrs ago
"Fake News" aka "Any news that's bad for Tiny Hands tRump"
LOL....such a wonderful clusterfuck of a government...
#8 10 hrs ago
..........
As a follow up to your intellectual response, please elaborate on the legality or lack of it with regards to Admiral Flynn. And please spare us your colorful adjectives which belong at grade school recess.
#9 10 hrs ago
LOL ... right! Because you f-ing moron say so!
#10 10 hrs ago
I hate to rain on your funny-parade but Pelosi is not President. I guess you didn't get the memo.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,526
Location hidden
#11 10 hrs ago
I hope you're enjoying your ringside seat to Trump's pooper.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,526
Location hidden
#12 10 hrs ago
It's amazing what you let the orangutan-in-chief get away with!
#13 10 hrs ago
Somebody hoarding records of public employees in the white house doesn't seem to think so, the failure to participate with the congressional investigation is an indication of a massive cover-up.
Nixon like diplomacy.
#14 9 hrs ago
If they were secret how is it you know of any secret meeting?
Besides, refusing to divulge the information on hand, regarding Michael Flynn's employment file, in the white house is possibly the criminal act of obstruction of justice.
No need to not participate unless there's an effort to distort the truth.
We seen Nixon and Ronald Reagan cover-up criminal activity committed by the Republican executive
#15 9 hrs ago
The Grifter Trump-Family, and their "Russian Mafia" in OUR Government, just keep digging that hole deeper, don't they?THAT just makes our Intelligence Agencies more determined to "GET "EM", and "GET 'EM GOOD"...an "IRON-CLAD CASE"!!!
I don't know if I've posted this, previously, or not. But regardless, here it is...possibly "AGAIN!
==========
"Trump’s Brazen Self-Promotion Crosses The Line."
April 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM
Click here:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-tu...
#16 9 hrs ago
When our Security Agencies decide to, "ACT", whenever that may be , you're going to see a, "STAMPEDE" to spill the beans, and save their own hides, like NOTHING you've ever seen before...from the Trump Treasonous Mafia Bunch...and I am going to thoroughly ENJOY, watching them trun on each other , to save their own sorry hides!
I'm betting that Bannon and Sessions will be at the Head of the Line, also!
#17 9 hrs ago
He has other ties, MONEY make him happy , he also got his Bar Mitzwah! MWbaaaaba
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,382
Dump American Eagle
|
#18 9 hrs ago
It seems the Alt-Left is still in melt down mode.
#19 9 hrs ago
Not a leftie or rightie like u! But u have not delve deep into Trump , as he did not drain swamp fast enough, mean still in power are NeoCons, Zionist, Nazi,... So?
hi OKI! Where everyone gone to ?
#20 8 hrs ago
It's never a good sign when a new administration chooses to ignore history
#21 8 hrs ago
Problem is, there is no such thing! It only exists in that cabbage between your ears :-/
