White House refuses to hand over docu...

White House refuses to hand over documents to Flynn-Russia investigation

There are 40 comments on the The Toronto Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled White House refuses to hand over documents to Flynn-Russia investigation. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:

White House officials have refused to turn over documents related to the hiring and firing of Michael T. Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, seen here in a Feb. 1 file photo, was fired over his contacts with Russian officials.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,232

Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
The Russian investigation is fake news and always has been.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#3 11 hrs ago
Democrats still looking for Boris and Natasha!!

"Natasha, next time I get fiendish plan, do me big favor? Sharrup my mouth!"

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 11 hrs ago
Like all other people in or out of government, I am allowed to speak to any foreign dignitary, just as you are allowed to, because it's not a crime. And what about Nancy Pelosi's unauthorized visit to Assad of Syria in 2007? She enraged President Bush over it. But the Congressional Majority was Democrat at that time. So we're in fact being told that Democrats can do it but Republicans can't.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#5 11 hrs ago
After all the secret meetings, etc., Obama had? Let me tell you paybacks a bitch.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#6 11 hrs ago
Finally, Scientists that make sense. Thank you Mr. President for your good decisions.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,203

Location hidden
#7 10 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The Russian investigation is fake news and always has been.
"Fake News" aka "Any news that's bad for Tiny Hands tRump"

LOL....such a wonderful clusterfuck of a government...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#8 10 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

"Fake News" aka "Any news that's bad for Tiny Hands tRump"

LOL....such a wonderful clusterfuck of a government...
..........
As a follow up to your intellectual response, please elaborate on the legality or lack of it with regards to Admiral Flynn. And please spare us your colorful adjectives which belong at grade school recess.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 10 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The Russian investigation is fake news and always has been.
LOL ... right! Because you f-ing moron say so!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#10 10 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Like all other people in or out of government, I am allowed to speak to any foreign dignitary, just as you are allowed to, because it's not a crime. And what about Nancy Pelosi's unauthorized visit to Assad of Syria in 2007? She enraged President Bush over it. But the Congressional Majority was Democrat at that time. So we're in fact being told that Democrats can do it but Republicans can't.
I hate to rain on your funny-parade but Pelosi is not President. I guess you didn't get the memo.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

76,526

Location hidden
#11 10 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The Russian investigation is fake news and always has been.
I hope you're enjoying your ringside seat to Trump's pooper.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

76,526

Location hidden
#12 10 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
After all the secret meetings, etc., Obama had? Let me tell you paybacks a bitch.
It's amazing what you let the orangutan-in-chief get away with!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#13 10 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The Russian investigation is fake news and always has been.
Somebody hoarding records of public employees in the white house doesn't seem to think so, the failure to participate with the congressional investigation is an indication of a massive cover-up.

Nixon like diplomacy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#14 9 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
After all the secret meetings, etc., Obama had? Let me tell you paybacks a bitch.
If they were secret how is it you know of any secret meeting?

Besides, refusing to divulge the information on hand, regarding Michael Flynn's employment file, in the white house is possibly the criminal act of obstruction of justice.

No need to not participate unless there's an effort to distort the truth.

We seen Nixon and Ronald Reagan cover-up criminal activity committed by the Republican executive

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#15 9 hrs ago
The Grifter Trump-Family, and their "Russian Mafia" in OUR Government, just keep digging that hole deeper, don't they?THAT just makes our Intelligence Agencies more determined to "GET "EM", and "GET 'EM GOOD"...an "IRON-CLAD CASE"!!!

I don't know if I've posted this, previously, or not. But regardless, here it is...possibly "AGAIN!
==========
"Trump’s Brazen Self-Promotion Crosses The Line."

April 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Click here:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-tu...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#16 9 hrs ago
When our Security Agencies decide to, "ACT", whenever that may be , you're going to see a, "STAMPEDE" to spill the beans, and save their own hides, like NOTHING you've ever seen before...from the Trump Treasonous Mafia Bunch...and I am going to thoroughly ENJOY, watching them trun on each other , to save their own sorry hides!

I'm betting that Bannon and Sessions will be at the Head of the Line, also!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Providence, UT

#17 9 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
The Grifter Trump-Family, and their "Russian Mafia" in OUR Government, just keep digging that hole deeper, don't they?THAT just makes our Intelligence Agencies more determined to "GET "EM", and "GET 'EM GOOD"...an "IRON-CLAD CASE"!!!

I don't know if I've posted this, previously, or not. But regardless, here it is...possibly "AGAIN!
==========
"Trump’s Brazen Self-Promotion Crosses The Line."

April 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Click here:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-tu...
He has other ties, MONEY make him happy , he also got his Bar Mitzwah! MWbaaaaba
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,382

Dump American Eagle

#18 9 hrs ago
It seems the Alt-Left is still in melt down mode.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
uIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Providence, UT

#19 9 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
It seems the Alt-Left is still in melt down mode.
Not a leftie or rightie like u! But u have not delve deep into Trump , as he did not drain swamp fast enough, mean still in power are NeoCons, Zionist, Nazi,... So?

hi OKI! Where everyone gone to ?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#20 8 hrs ago
It's never a good sign when a new administration chooses to ignore history

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#21 8 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
It seems the Alt-Left is still in melt down mode.
Problem is, there is no such thing! It only exists in that cabbage between your ears :-/

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Dr Guru 240,348
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,521,949
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 12 min Retribution 317
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 min John-K 313,963
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 21 min Fit2Serve 82
News Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra... 21 min Retribution 31
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 28 min Tm Cln 21
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 1 hr Trump your President 314
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 179
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC