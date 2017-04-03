White House officials offer change to...

White House officials offer change to health care bill

White House officials made a new offer to conservative House Republicans late Monday on the GOP's failed health care bill, hoping to resuscitate a measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago. Vice President Mike Pence and two top White House officials made the offer in a closed-door meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus, according to a participant.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Wasting time. Congress wanted this. Let them learn to play nice together,... or not. The voters can decide for them and I think it's important for Congress and or the people to demonstrate how little effort they put into anything other than hating presidents.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 4 hrs ago
At some point it might dawn on these troglodytes that Americans want more access to cheaper care, not more access to outrageously expensive care that simply lines insurance executives pockets.

Yes we all have "access" to a Lamborghini, but why rig Healthcare the same way?

Single-payer now, Medicaid for all.

kuda

Edison, NJ

#3 3 hrs ago
The Bannon/Trump White House, whose only interest in American "healthcare" is to try to rescue defeat of repeal/replace from the jaws of defeat to save face among his admirers, hoping that birds of a feather might work together sent extremist Christian fundamentalist Mike Pence to try to negotiate with the extremist intransigent tea partiers masquerading by mislabeling themselves with the patriotic-sounding name "the freedom caucus" by offering a compromise that would only partially weaken Obamacare and please their insurance industry "friends" which would no longer have to risk covering healthcare problems that are most costly to insure.

While the Bannon/Trump White House can score a win only by getting the tea partiers to cry "uncle," the tea partiers can score a win only by refusing unconditionally to negotiate with the self-proclaimed world champion negotiator, Donald Trump.

It's a classic Mexican standoff and the tea partiers built the wall.

I'm placing my bet on the tea partiers to win since passive aggression is virtually impossible to defeat and they know it -- Donald Trump will lose another round in the negotiation sweepstakes.

