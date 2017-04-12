White House adviser Steve Bannon is p...

White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured attending

There are 2 comments on the Deming Headlight story from 13 hrs ago, titled White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured attending. In it, Deming Headlight reports that:

"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told the New York Post. Is Trump backing away from Steve Bannon? "I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told the New York Post.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
All this tells me is that Bannon doesn't like Kushner and Ivanka in the White House. He's smart.

Trump is done. The shine has left the eyes of King Kong. N00kie has commanded him and the planes converge.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SANDRA

Deer Park, TX

#3 13 min ago
anonymous wrote:
All this tells me is that Bannon doesn't like Kushner and Ivanka in the White House. He's smart.

Trump is done. The shine has left the eyes of King Kong. N00kie has commanded him and the planes converge.
The Washington Post said in an article that Steve Bannon is like a family member that has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and is now headed for hospice care. LOTFLMAO
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 1 min SANDRA 41
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 6 min Retribution 96
News Unpublished Manuscript Reveals Obama Called Ame... 7 min SANDRA 60
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min District 1 239,920
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 12 min Lou 25,714
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 15 min Retribution 167
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 16 min USA Today 6
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Pete 1,515,545
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 2 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 395
Gay Skype !! 3 hr brownsam1991 224
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC