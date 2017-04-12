White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured attending
There are 2 comments on the Deming Headlight story from 13 hrs ago, titled White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured attending.
"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told the New York Post. Is Trump backing away from Steve Bannon? "I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told the New York Post.
#1 4 hrs ago
All this tells me is that Bannon doesn't like Kushner and Ivanka in the White House. He's smart.
Trump is done. The shine has left the eyes of King Kong. N00kie has commanded him and the planes converge.
#3 13 min ago
The Washington Post said in an article that Steve Bannon is like a family member that has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and is now headed for hospice care. LOTFLMAO
