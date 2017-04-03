There are on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 19 hrs ago, titled Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligned with Trump. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

Claar has been mayor of Bolingbrook for more than three decades, but faces a spirited challenge ... . In this March 30, 2017 photo, Jackie Traynere, Democratic candidate for Bolingbrook mayor, poses in her office in Bolingbrook, Ill.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.